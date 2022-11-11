November 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio joins call for Senate leadership vote delay

A.G. GancarskiNovember 11, 20225min3

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 11.11.22: Now what? — majority rules — gavel grabbing — friendly terms

DeSantis - TrumpHeadlines

Bipartisan group of Broward pols shoots down Donald Trump’s claims of feds’ involvement

HeadlinesInfluence

Perspective PAC launches to promote minority conservative voices

Marco Rubio
A Rubio tweet sparks speculation.

A second Florida Senator seems willing to consider life in the GOP caucus after Mitch McConnell’s leadership.

Fresh off a decisive win Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Friday that the “Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed.” This comes as other Senators, including Rick Scott, circulate a petition to that effect.

“First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like Florida,” Rubio added. 

Rubio’s campaign and Senate Office have been contacted to provide more context to his tweet, but have not yet responded.

The ultimate composition of the Senate won’t be known until the Georgia runoff between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker wraps next month, which could mean a long delay.

Rubio offered some context for these thoughts on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle Thursday, though he stopped short of suggesting a leadership vote delay.

“The old Republican Party can probably win some elections from time to time in a few places if the conditions are right. A new Republican Party can compete among anyone anywhere. The new Republican Party is a party that should be grounded in common sense and wisdom. It should be fighting for working-class values. It should be putting the interests of Americans first,” Rubio said.

“A Republican Party that fights for working people is a party that has a chance to compete anywhere among any group in this country,” he added.

The day before, Rubio tweeted a 30-second hype video that seemed to speak to many of the same themes.

“I’m more energized and excited about working in the Senate than I think I have been anytime. I believe we are on the cusp of a new generation of leadership in this Republican Party,” Rubio asserted, words that seem in retrospect to suggest a post-McConnell world.

Rubio’s tweet was attaboyed by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz:

“So proud of my Senator! We should not hold leadership elections in the House or Senate until we know exactly who will constitute the Republican conferences in each chamber. Marco knows we must be very deliberate about this & make good choices for the people!”

The Rubio call for delay comes just hours after a knockdown of Scott in POLITICO, which outlined Scott’s intentions to mount a wild-card challenge to McConnell if the GOP had gotten a clear-cut Senate majority Tuesday night.

Scott’s challenge to McConnell would have been with former President Donald Trump’s blessing.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBipartisan group of Broward pols shoots down Donald Trump's claims of feds' involvement

nextDelegation for 11.11.22: Now what? — majority rules — gavel grabbing — friendly terms

3 comments

  • Elliott Offen

    November 11, 2022 at 3:28 pm

    Fights for working people my azz. I don’t know one Republican business owner that would pay their employees a penny over $5 an hour if they had a choice. Also how is shoveling money to the rich through tax cuts for those who are already rich going to help working people? That’s just more of everyone’s money going to the rich and staying in their bank accounts forever. Doesn’t trickle down. It’s gone!

    Reply

  • tom palmer

    November 11, 2022 at 4:15 pm

    Well, duh! Until the elections are decided, no one knows who will be in charge

    Reply

  • Donald J Trump

    November 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm

    I will announce my intention to run in 2024. Ron DeSanctimonious better not dare step in. I’ll cut him down to the ground. I have all the dirt.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Midterm Elections

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more