November 14, 2022
Personnel note: Dan McFaul named managing partner at Ballard Partners’ D.C. office
Dan McFaul takes a big leap forward at Ballard Partners.

Drew Wilson November 14, 2022

Dan-McFaul art
McFaul has been a partner in the firm’s Washington office since 2017.

Dan McFaul has been named the managing partner in Ballard Partners’ Washington, D.C. office.

“Dan’s extraordinary reputation in D.C. makes him the ideal choice to lead our firm in Washington and continue our growth in the coming years,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s founder and president. “Our firm and its clients will be well-served by Dan’s vast experience in government affairs and on Capitol Hill.”

McFaul has been a partner in the firm’s Washington office since 2017. He has been involved with more than 30 federal, state, and local campaigns in the last two decades, including races for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Governor and President.

He served as campaign manager to former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough in 1996 and 2000. In 1998, he worked as a Senior Field Analyst for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and consulted on eight congressional campaigns in the Southeast and Ohio River Valley.

McFaul also served on Scarborough’s staff from 1997-2001, rising to the position of Legislative Director. He became the Chief of Staff and Communications Director for former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller on Oct. 16, 2001, when Miller was sworn into office. Prior to Miller’s election, McFaul was Miller’s campaign manager during the 2001 special election cycle.

McFaul was a member of the Presidential Transition Team for then President-elect Donald Trump. In this capacity, he worked on the Appointments Team responsible for recruiting and vetting potential appointees to the incoming Administration, specifically for the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Armed Services, and the Intelligence community.

“I want to thank Brian for this opportunity. It has been an honor to work with him and the exceptionally talented professionals at Ballard Partners. I am humbled by this new responsibility,” McFaul said.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

