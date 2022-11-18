November 18, 2022
St. Pete to host Tampa Bay’s largest World Cup watch party
Image via Adobe.

Peter Schorsch

World Cup
Unlike those catching the games live from Qatar, there will be beer.

The Tampa Bay area’s biggest World Cup watch party is coming to St. Petersburg this month in Williams Park downtown.

Three days of watch parties are scheduled for Nov. 21, 25 and 29 with live match broadcasts on 18-foot HD screens and surround sound throughout the park. 

The event will feature U.S. Men’s National Team games. Sound effects, including cannons, will announce each USA goal. Attendees can also enjoy food, drink and entertainment during USA matches against Wales, England and Iran. Entrance is free for children 13 and under. 

Each watch party will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Williams Park, located at 330 2nd Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. 

After-parties will also be held at The Galley and Mary Margaret’s beginning at 7 p.m. for each event.

Live entertainment will be available at each event and includes:

Nov. 21

Keith Zampino, 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

— The Mighty Fine Peppers, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25

— DJ Wizz Kid, 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

— The Black Honkeys, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Nov. 29

— 22N, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A Tampa Bay Rowdies Kids Zone will be open for each event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with youth soccer for kids 13 and under. Kids can meet Pete the Pelican, shoot on the Rowdies inflatable goal, and more. The Rowdies Street Team and staff will be on hand for giveaways, ticket information and a Home Opener Holiday Gift Pack for purchase.

Food and drink will be available for purchase from on-sight vendors, including MnM Barbecue, JB’s Sweet Addiction and Lucky’s Italian Ice.

Great Bay Distributing is providing special edition 25-ounce Budweiser Gold cans designed for this year’s World Cup. Sample drafts will also be available from Green Bench Brewery. Wristbands are required for all alcoholic beverages.

Each event will include a pregame pep rally led by the American Outlaws St. Pete Chapter, the singing of the National Anthem and the live USA match broadcast.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Pets are welcome on leashes. 

Tickets are $20 for adults and include a complimentary beverage. Tickets and additional information are available here.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Ocean Aid 360, an emerging powerhouse for community-inclusive design, implementation and monitoring of marine habitat restoration programs. To learn more about the organization, visit www.oceanaid360.org/projects.

The watch parties are sponsored by: The City of St Pete, Great Bay Distribution, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Modern Shore InsuranceThe GalleyMary Margaret’s Olde Irish Tavern, and the St. Pete Nurse Practitioner.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Inquiries should be sent to Pete Boland at [email protected].

Peter Schorsch

