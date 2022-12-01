Increased venomous reptile penalties among FWC legislative proposals

In one more step to getting unwanted reptiles out of Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is looking for state legislation that would increase the penalty for illegally dealing in venomous reptiles to a Level 4 felony violation.

“Additionally, staff requests an authorization for the Executive Director to consult with the Chairman and the Commission Budget Liaison to make any adjustments that may be necessary as we continue to move through the 2023 Legislative Session,” FWC Acting Legislative Affairs Director Jess Melkun said.

Melkun and FWC Chief Financial Officer Hunter Jones briefed Commissioners on the fiscal year 2023-24 legislative budget request from the agency, as well as the policy change regarding venomous reptiles. They spoke at the Commission meetings in Panama City this week. Most of the funding requests deal with equipment and staffing.

“Our existing fleet consists of aging equipment, resulting in high maintenance costs, downtime and safety concerns,” Jones said. “To address these problems, we’ve given highest priority to issues related to critical fleet equipment needs.”

The agency wants more than $12.7 million for motor vehicle and patrol vehicle replacement; more than $6.8 million for acquisition and replacement of heavy-duty equipment; $6 million for boats, motors, trailers and patrol vessel replacement; $4.8 million for law enforcement aviation support; and $135,000 for acquisition of additional motor vehicles.

For staffing and what it calls “strategic initiative support,” the agency is seeking more than $16.9 million for 41 full-time employees for enhanced law enforcement patrol and support. There’s also $850,851 and three employees to deal with gopher tortoise recipient site capacity; $420,000 and two employees to work with the Florida Trophy Bass Project; and $320,704 and two employees to “maintain Florida’s reputation as the Fishing Capital of the World.”

In other aspects of strategic initiative support, FWC is asking legislators for $1 million for enhanced security and efficiencies for land management, $756,940 for enhanced protections for sea turtles, and one new employee and $455,978 for wildlife disease response as part of pandemic surveillance.

There are also requests for four employees and more than $3.9 million for wildlife management area additions; three employees and $910,827 for manatee population assessment and management enhancements; and four employees and more than $2.6 million for nonnative fish and wildlife eradication and control.

Along with that, FWC would like more than $7.7 million for an increase in upland invasive plant control measures; more than $4.1 million for mechanical and innovative invasive aquatic plant control; $4 million for restoration of lakes, rivers, streams and estuarine habitats; and $1.35 million for python population control and assessment.

For operational support, the agency is looking for more than $8.9 million for infrastructure development and facilities renovation and repairs; $928,427 for Florida Bass Conservation and Hatchery operations, maintenance and repairs; and $595,000 for replacement of law enforcement personal floatation devices.

Expected funding is split between $53.3 million from general revenue, and $96.9 million from trust funds.

Gary Jennings of the American Sportfishing Association spoke on the ASA’s support of the legislative priorities.

“We would also like to express support for increasing funding for the aquatic habitat restoration programs, to address the habitat issues in the Indian River Lagoon system,” Jennings said. “FWC has a critical mission there, and these requests will help ensure FWC has the staff and resources to keep Florida the Fishing Capital of the World.”