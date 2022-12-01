Lobbying compensation: The Fiorentino Group earns at least $695K in Q3

The Fiorentino Group earned an estimated $695,000 in lobbying revenue last quarter, according to recently filed compensation reports.

Led by the firm’s eponym Marty Fiorentino, the firm’s experienced roster includes Joe Mobley, Mark Pinto, Shannan Schuessler, Davis Bean and Melissa Braude.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.

As usual, the influential firm’s clients included some of the heaviest hitters in Northeast Florida like Flagler Health+ —the firm’s top-paying client at $70,000 for executive and legislative lobbying services — as well as major interests around the state like AT&T, Florida Power & Light and CSX Transportation.

UF Health Jacksonville, Ceres Environmental Services, Crowley Maritime and Florida East Coast Railway were among the firm’s major clients, accounting for around $85,000 in compensation.

The Fiorentino Group also represented a robust ledger of public-sector clients like Duval County Public Schools, Flagler County, and the St. Johns County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller as well as the statewide association of Florida’s County Clerks & Comptrollers.

Lobbying on public infrastructure issues also made up a significant portion of the group’s book of business, with the Jacksonville Port Authority and Jacksonville Aviation Authority joining RailUSA and CSX as major clients with a transportation bent.

The firm also represented the PGA Tour — which unveiled a new national headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach in 2021 — in the corridors of power at Florida’s Capitol to the tune of $15,000 in Q3.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.