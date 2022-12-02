Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs reports $560K for Q3

The five-member lobbying team at Strategos Public Affairs earned an estimated $560,000 during the third quarter of 2022.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.

Adam Giery, former Education Commissioner and state Sen. Jim Horne, Nicholas West Mortellaro, Tara Reid-Cherry and Jared Willis headed up the firm’s lobbying efforts for the self-described change experts at Strategos.

AMI Kids, Inc. was the firm’s largest Q3 client, accounting for approximately $70,000 in lobbying compensation for executive branch and legislative lobbying. The group lobbies primarily for violence prevention and alternative education programs for at-risk youth.

Private education interests comprised the largest share of Strategos’ client list, with academic-oriented concerns such as Curriculum Associates, BrightBytes, iTeach U.S., Discovery Education and Amira Learning providing about one-third of the firm’s total compensation, or an estimated $190,000.

Besides other ed-tech companies like ClassWallet and Liminex Inc, the firm also counted the American University of Antigua and Project Lead the Way — a curriculum development nonprofit out of Indianapolis — as major clients during Q3.

Strategos also represented the Jacksonville-based Nemours Foundation – founded by industrial baron and philanthropist Alfred du Pont in 1936, with a “Well Beyond Healthcare” philosophy — in the Florida Capitol, working to secure state support for their efforts to provide pediatric healthcare.

Overall, Strategos Public Affairs reported earning between $250,000 and $500,000 on each of its compensation reports, indicating it earned no less than $500,000 in the third quarter. Based on the top end of per-client ranges, the firm could have earned as much as $780,000.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.