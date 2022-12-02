December 2, 2022
Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs reports $560K for Q3
Adam Giery spills the beans on the secret to his success.

Adam_Giery_Selects_JAA-2-1024x683
The firm could have earned as much as $780,000.

The five-member lobbying team at Strategos Public Affairs earned an estimated $560,000 during the third quarter of 2022.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.

Adam Giery, former Education Commissioner and state Sen. Jim Horne, Nicholas West Mortellaro, Tara Reid-Cherry and Jared Willis headed up the firm’s lobbying efforts for the self-described change experts at Strategos.

AMI Kids, Inc. was the firm’s largest Q3 client, accounting for approximately $70,000 in lobbying compensation for executive branch and legislative lobbying. The group lobbies primarily for violence prevention and alternative education programs for at-risk youth.

Private education interests comprised the largest share of Strategos’ client list, with academic-oriented concerns such as Curriculum Associates, BrightBytes, iTeach U.S., Discovery Education and Amira Learning providing about one-third of the firm’s total compensation, or an estimated $190,000.

Besides other ed-tech companies like ClassWallet and Liminex Inc, the firm also counted the American University of Antigua and Project Lead the Way — a curriculum development nonprofit out of Indianapolis — as major clients during Q3.

Strategos also represented the Jacksonville-based Nemours Foundation – founded by industrial baron and philanthropist Alfred du Pont in 1936, with a “Well Beyond Healthcare” philosophy — in the Florida Capitol, working to secure state support for their efforts to provide pediatric healthcare.

Overall, Strategos Public Affairs reported earning between $250,000 and $500,000 on each of its compensation reports, indicating it earned no less than $500,000 in the third quarter. Based on the top end of per-client ranges, the firm could have earned as much as $780,000.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

