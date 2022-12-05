December 5, 2022
Indelible Management Solutions to provide ‘Holiday of Hope’
Stock image via Adobe.

Santa
More than 2,000 Fort Myers families, many of whom were impacted by Hurricane Ian, will receive free toys and clothing.

Indelible Management Solutions’ philanthropic initiative, Indelible Gives, is hosting Santa Claus and his elves in Fort Myers Saturday, December 10 to spread holiday cheer at the group’s “A Holiday of Hope” event.

More than 2,000 Fort Myers families, many of whom were impacted by Hurricane Ian, will receive free toys and clothing, and enjoy a concert featuring Grammy Award winning artists Anthony Hamilton and Tamela Mann.

Indelible is sponsoring the giveaway and event in collaboration with several partners, including Lowes, the Whitehouse Family Foundation, the City of Fort Myers, and other community sponsors. For additional event details and to RSVP please visit their website.

The “A Holiday of Hope” celebration also includes a community health fair at the Fort Myers S.T.A.R.S. complex where participants can order from a variety of food trucks and enjoy family-friendly events, while also hearing from community leaders and elected officials. The complex is located at 2890 Edison Avenue in Fort Myers.

Indelible is one of the nation’s fastest-growing management consulting firms and plays an integral role supporting Florida’s state agencies during emergencies and disasters. More than 150 members of the Indelible team were on the ground, in almost every county, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the aftermath of several natural disasters, including Hurricane Ian.

Indelible Gives, over the past four years, has sponsored holiday giveaways and higher education scholarship endowments and hosted Father’s Day awareness concerts, health and wellness fairs. The philanthropic group served more than 50,000 meals to address food insecurity and continues to work diligently to address health equity through education.

