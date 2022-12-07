Jared Moskowitz fills key senior staff positions ahead of first term in Congress

Democratic Congressman-elect Jared Moskowitz plans to be ready to start working the day he’s sworn into office next month, and judging from the senior staffers he’s bringing into the fold, he’s got the necessary momentum.

On Wednesday, Moskowitz announced he’s filled six key roles for his office representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, which spans northern Broward and southern Palm Beach counties.

The hires include several aides who have worked at the federal, state and local levels of government.

“This is a professional, qualified staff with both local and Washington experience, and a commitment to serving the residents of this district,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

“We will hit the ground running and be a loud voice in Washington for the people of Broward and Palm Beach counties.”

Leading operations at Moskowitz’s congressional office will be Chief of Staff Lale Morrison, who boasts nearly 20 years of government experience in Washington and Florida. Before joining Moskowitz’s team, she served as Chief of Staff for Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and the late Congressman Alcee Hastings.

Morrison’s LinkedIn page shows she also worked as a spokesperson for the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe and as a communications director for former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler.

Twelve-year veteran of federal, state and local government work Morgan Cintron will serve as Moskowitz’s Deputy Chief of Staff. She previously worked as his external affairs director when he led the Florida Division of Emergency Management from January 2019 to April 2021.

Boca Raton-based Wendi Lipsich will continue to work as district director in CD 23 under Moskowitz. She worked for outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, whom Moskowitz is succeeding, for 13 years.

Before taking a job with Deutch, she served as Wexler’s district director for another 13 years.

Clare Plassche will join Moskowitz’s team as Legislative Director after working in the same capacity for Democratic U.S. Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey. She also served as staff director for the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security Migration and International Economic Policy.

Dylan Smith, who brings years of government and Capitol Hill experience, will be Moskowitz’s Communications Director. He previously worked as Communications Director for retiring Congressman Tom Suozzi of New York, digital manager for Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingel and regional organizing director for the New York State Democratic Party.

Moskowitz hired veteran government relations pro Theresa Brier to be his deputy district director. She worked the same job for 12 years under Deutch, and her inclusion on the team is likely to improve how seamlessly Moskowitz enters his new post.

Prior to working for Deutch, she served as a Broward County coordinator under Wexler from 1999 to 2009. She also was a legislative aide to former U.S. Rep. Ron Klein during his time in the Florida Senate.

Moskowitz won election on Nov. 8 with 53% of the vote, comfortably outpacing Republican Joe Budd and two no-party candidates to take the CD 23 seat stretching from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton.

Before that, he served on the Broward County Commission after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to fill an unexpired term there.

The 118th Congress is slated to be sworn in on Jan. 3.