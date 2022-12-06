December 6, 2022
Personnel note: Ken Thomas named state president of AARP Florida

Staff Reports December 6, 2022

thomas ART
Thomas previously served as state president in 2014.

AARP Florida has selected longtime volunteer Ken Thomas as its next state president.

Thomas previously served as the organization’s state president in 2014 before being selected to become the first AARP Regional Volunteer Director for the newly constituted Mega Region, of which Florida is a member. In his new role, Thomas will be leading the efforts of the AARP Florida Executive Council, which helps drive AARP work in the Sunshine State.

As the top volunteer position in the AARP Florida state office, the state president works in partnership with the state director and other staff and volunteers to lead AARP’s advocacy and programmatic work in the state.

“On behalf of 2.8 million members across Florida, we are delighted to welcome back Ken Thomas as our state president and a leading voice for Floridians 50-plus. Ken’s experience and commitment to improving the lives of all Floridians will be important to our state. He has an incredibly strong track record of leadership and service, and I’m confident he will excel once again in this role,” said AARP Florida state director Jeff Johnson.

“We give heartfelt thanks to Donna Ginn for her service and commitment as AARP Florida’s state president over the last six years. Donna has been an exceptional partner in our work during some very difficult times for volunteers and staff alike. We look forward to continuing to work with Donna in other capacities as she continues to volunteer for AARP.”

Thomas was awarded AARP Florida’s Andrus Award for Community Service in 2020. He committed more than three decades of service to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Air Force, turning his attention to community volunteerism after his retirement.

He began in 2003 mentoring children through Guardian ad Litem. In 2010, he began volunteering with AARP by advocating to protect programs that matter to the 50-plus community, such as Social Security and Medicare.

Outside of AARP, his volunteer work includes leading the Palm Beach chapter of the League of Women Voters and providing outreach with the Tuskegee Airmen of South Florida where he received the honorary title of Tuskegee Airman.

Staff Reports

