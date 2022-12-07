Personnel note: Susanne Murphy joins Meenan PA

Meenan PA, a full-service Tallahassee regulatory, legislative and litigation law firm, is hiring Susanne Murphyas an Insurance Regulatory Consultant.

Murphy has more than 30 years of experience in insurance regulation, both in Florida and South Carolina. She most recently served as Deputy Commissioner of Property and Casualty for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, following a ten-year tenure at Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Murphy began her career in insurance regulation at the South Carolina Department of Insurance, where she served as general counsel and Deputy Commissioner, before being tapped as the first female Chief Insurance Commissioner in South Carolina. She is a member of the South Carolina Bar.

In 2018, Moore was a recipient of the National Asssociation of Insurance Commissioner’s Robert Dineen Award for Outstanding Service and Contribution to the State Regulation of Insurance. She has extensive experience in all aspects of property insurance regulation, including licensing, form and rate filings, financial solvency and market conduct.

“Susanne is well known throughout the insurance industry, both here in Florida and nationally. We are excited about the opportunity to bring her in-depth understanding of insurance regulation and Citizens Property Insurance Corporation to our team,” said Tim Meenan, managing partner of Meenan PA.

Meenan PA is one of the top law firms in the state specializing in insurance and represents clients operating in several areas of the sprawling industry. Tim Meenan’s pre-lobbying career included overseeing the Florida Department of Insurance, including the Division of Risk Management.

In addition to insurance regulatory clients in the property and casualty, life and health insurance arenas, the firm assists clients in the state procurement, energy, health care, financial services, and medical marijuana industries.