Paul Renner releases House committee assignments for 2023

House Speaker Paul Renner has released committee assignments for the 2023 Regular Session.

The announcement, released Tuesday evening, comes the week before lawmakers return to Tallahassee to begin a Special Session on property insurance and interim meetings ahead of Session.

Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, will preside over House Republicans’ first supermajority since the 2014-16 term.

“To the greatest extent possible, committee preferences were accommodated,” Renner said in a memo to members.

The list includes assignments for nine main committees, 23 subcommittees, five joint committees and the Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery.

Renner is now waiting on Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell to name Ranking Members for each committee.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, released Senate committee assignments on Monday.

Lawmakers will converge on the capital city Monday for previously scheduled meetings and the Special Session, which includes property insurance, hurricane relief and a toll credit program. However, the bulk of the work will focus on property insurance.

Perhaps the most important committee in the House process is the Appropriations Committee, led by Chair and Ormond Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek. Dover Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure will be Vice Chair and Islamorada Republican Rep. Jim Mooney will be Whip. The following lawmakers are also members:

— Republican Rep. Thad Altman

— Republican Rep. Alex Andrade

— Republican Rep. Melony Bell

— Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin

— Republican Rep. Chuck Brannan

— Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera

— Republican Rep. Linda Chaney

— Driskell

— Republican Rep. Randy Fine

— Republican Rep. Sam Garrison

— Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb

— Republican Majority Leader Michael Grant

— Republican Rep. Tommy Gregory

— Republican Rep. Joe Harding

— Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins

— Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky

— Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph

— Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo

— Republican Rep. Bobby Payne

— Speaker-designate Daniel Perez

— Republican Rep. Bob Rommel

— Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman

— Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf

— Democratic Rep. David Silvers

— Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore

— Republican Rep. Cyndi Stevenson

— Republican Rep. Josie Tomkow

— Democratic Rep. Patricia Williams

Insurance legislation will likely head through the Commerce Committee, which is led by Rommel, of Naples. He will be joined by Vice Chair and Shalimar Republican Rep. Patt Maney and Whip and Sweetwater Republican Rep. David Borrero, plus the following members:

— Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone

— Democratic Rep. Kristen Arrington

— Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby

— Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin

— Democratic Rep. Kim Daniels

— Republican Rep. Wyman Duggan

— Republican Rep. Mike Giallombardo

— Joseph

— Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca

— Leek

— Republican Rep. Lauren Melo

— Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf

— Republican Rep. Joel Rudman

— Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois

— Republican Rep. Kevin Steele

— Democratic Rep. Allison Tant

— Republican Rep. Chase Tramont

— Republican Rep. Brad Yeager

The Insurance & Banking Subcommittee of the Commerce Committee will be chaired by Duggan, with Miami Lakes Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio acting as Vice Chair. The panel also includes the following members:

— Republican Rep. Adam Anderson

— Benjamin

— Borrero

— Republican Rep. Adam Botana

— Republican Rep. Jennifer Canady

— Democratic Rep. Gallop Franklin

— Republican Rep. Griff Griffits

— Hunschofsky

— Republican Rep. Rachel Plakon

— Rudman

— Steele

— Stevenson

— Democratic Rep. Allison Tant

— Republican Rep. John Paul Temple

— Tramont

— Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson

View the full lists of committee assignments below: