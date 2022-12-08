December 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UCF Student Government calls for lobbying transparency, pro-democracy reforms

Peter SchorschDecember 8, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Universal ‘literally right on track’ for Epic Universe’s 2025 opening

HeadlinesOrlando

Anti-abortion posts on Facebook cost a pastor his hospital chaplain job. Now he’s suing Orlando Health.

HeadlinesOrlando

Bank analysts: Disney’s bad morale, Bob Chapek’s creative struggles led to Bob Iger’s return

University of Central Florida's Pegasus seal, as the tradition i
Three bills align with the Youth Power Reforms students are attempting to pass on campus led by UCF’s Un-PAC.

Members of the University of Central Florida (UCF) Student Body Senate passed three bills this week aimed at increasing student representation on campus, encouraging civic participation and calling for transparency within the university’s $2.6 million in lobbying spending since 1998.

The bills align with the Youth Power Reforms students are attempting to pass on campus led by UCF’s Un-PAC, a nonpartisan group of students mobilizing to get big money out of politics. 

Those reforms include expanding voter registration opportunities for new students; canceling classes on Election Day to promote voting; and requiring transparency and student input on political lobbying decisions. 

Those supporting the reforms argue providing a day off of classes on Election Day would allow “thousands more students” to participate in democracy, noting student turnout was down this year as “students scrambled to make up time lost due to the recent hurricanes.”

Organizers and Un-PAC volunteers have tried to secure meetings with members of UCF’s administration, including President Alexander Cartwright and Vice President for Government and Community Relations Janet Owen, but have not received responses, according to the group. 

Un-PAC is a national organization working to solve urgent problems by activating students and young people to demand democracy reform. 

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVern Buchanan calls possibility he will resign 'laughable and ridiculous'

nextDonald Trump allies aim to capture his philosophy in policy book

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Joe Harding indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more