December 8, 2022
Norfolk Island pine tops list of Floridians’ favorite Christmas plants
Stock image via Adobe

Norfolk island pine
In some regions, the Norfolk Island pine is grown as a living Christmas tree.

Floridians’ favorite Christmas plant is the Norfolk Island pine, according to a study from Cinch Home Services, which analyzed data from all 50 states to find the most popular in each.

To find each state’s favorite, Cinch created a list of the most popular Christmas plants in 2022 overall. They then used Google data to analyze each plant’s search volume in the past year. 

Florida’s favorite holiday plant is not actually a pine, as its name suggests. The Norfolk Island pine, native to the external territory of Australia, Norfolk Island, is a relative of the monkey puzzle tree. It is a common landscaping tree in subtropical climates, such as Florida.

They can grow up to 200-feet tall outdoors, but are suitable as an indoor plant too, there reaching heights of just 3-8 feet tall. They can even be trained as a bonsai or miniature tree, according to The Spruce. 

In some regions, the Norfolk Island pine is grown as a living Christmas tree. 

While Florida’s favorite plant is one that works well in the Sunshine State, other states’ favorites weren’t as practical. For example, frosty ferns grow best in warm, humid environments, such as Florida. Yet some northern states tapped it as their favorite, including Maine, Vermont and North Dakota. 

There were some odd favorites in the mix as well. Georgia’s favorite holiday plant was the gardenia that, while evergreen, only blooms in from spring to summer. California and Arizona’s top choice was the citrus tree, which few might consider a very Christmassy pick. 

Red roses were popular in several states, including Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Utah. 

The Blue point juniper was another popular pick, with Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin all showing it as the state favorite. 

Other plants on the list include English holly, Coralberry, Snowdrops, Rosemary, Wintergreen, Olive tree, English ivy and Caladium. 

Perhaps surprisingly, Poinsettias, the large red-leafed houseplants used as a common Christmas decor, did not show up on the list. Neither did mistletoe, a leathery-leaved parasitic plant, iconic for inviting lovebirds in the holiday spirit to share a smooch underneath.

