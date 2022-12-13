Mike Waltz urges feds to fund NE Florida shoreline projects

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz this week sent a letter to federal officials seeking funding for shore protection and beach renourishment projects in his district.

The letter, addressed to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Conor, highlights five projects within Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

CD 6 encompasses the entirety of Flagler and Volusia counties as well as portions of Lake and St. Johns counties.

“Storm surge from back-to-back hurricanes ravaged our beaches, dunes, and coastal armoring. It’s clear that North Central Florida needs federal Army Corps of Engineers projects to protect our coastal communities,” Waltz said in a news release.

“I continue to advocate for supplemental disaster assistance for Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Once aid is signed into law, my goal is for the Biden Administration to fund these projects in Volusia, Flagler, and St Johns, which will be the Biden Administration’s discretion.”

In Volusia, Waltz is requesting funding for stormwater and flood protection project in Daytona Beach as well as a county shore protection project.

In Flagler, the Republican Congressman wants consideration for a shoreline project that’s not covered by other currently funded projects.

And in St. Johns, Waltz is advocating for two shore protection projects, one extending from southern St. Augustine to the Flagler line and the other in Summer Haven.

Waltz’ letter is below.