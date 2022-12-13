December 13, 2022
Mike Waltz urges feds to fund NE Florida shoreline projects
Michael Waltz wants to know what is being done to safeguard Afghan intelligence.

Drew Wilson

Waltz
Waltz wants funding for five projects across Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz this week sent a letter to federal officials seeking funding for shore protection and beach renourishment projects in his district.

The letter, addressed to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Conor, highlights five projects within Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

CD 6 encompasses the entirety of Flagler and Volusia counties as well as portions of Lake and St. Johns counties.

“Storm surge from back-to-back hurricanes ravaged our beaches, dunes, and coastal armoring. It’s clear that North Central Florida needs federal Army Corps of Engineers projects to protect our coastal communities,” Waltz said in a news release.

“I continue to advocate for supplemental disaster assistance for Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Once aid is signed into law, my goal is for the Biden Administration to fund these projects in Volusia, Flagler, and St Johns, which will be the Biden Administration’s discretion.”

In Volusia, Waltz is requesting funding for stormwater and flood protection project in Daytona Beach as well as a county shore protection project.

In Flagler, the Republican Congressman wants consideration for a shoreline project that’s not covered by other currently funded projects.

And in St. Johns, Waltz is advocating for two shore protection projects, one extending from southern St. Augustine to the Flagler line and the other in Summer Haven.

Waltz’ letter is below.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

