Email insights: Democrats put spotlight on Ron DeSantis’ ‘MAGA Extremism’

The Democratic National Committee “War Room” is spotlighting what it calls “MAGA Extremism” from Ron DeSantis.

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is showing how extreme he is as he plays for the MAGA base in an expectedly messy 2024 Republican field. DeSantis is taking a dangerous anti-vaccine action that could result in prosecuting doctors and providers while also opposing marriage equality protections, even as more than 50 Republicans in Congress supported them,” the email contends.

“As GOP primary hopefuls race to the most extreme fringe, Ron is leading the pack in order to win the hearts of the MAGA base.”

The DNC dispatch spotlighted two DeSantis news hooks from Tuesday: his calling for a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, and a subsequent appearance on Fox News where he was less than positive about the Respect for Marriage Act signed by President Joe Biden that same day.

“Yesterday, DeSantis orchestrated a major political production to rehash dangerous rhetoric on lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines and signal how providers could be prosecuted under his latest move — despite advocating for vaccines himself at the beginning of the pandemic,” the Democrats contend.

“DeSantis took to the comforts of Fox News to double down on his stunt and oppose the Respect For Marriage Act, which guarantees protections for same-sex and interracial couples’ right to marry,” they added, citing an interview DeSantis conducted with Laura Ingraham Tuesday evening.

“DeSantis is making clear he sees an opening in the race for the MAGA base, and he’s not afraid to toy with people’s lives if it gives him a leg up,” the Democrats add. “GOP prospects like DeSantis will continue to adopt more extreme positions as the 2024 Republican primary draws closer.”

The DNC War Room routinely takes shots at DeSantis. Last week, they noted that DeSantis endorsed a bunch of “losers” in high-profile races around the country. Expect more of the same as 2024 approaches, with DeSantis riding high in GOP Primary and General Election polls.