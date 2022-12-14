December 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Email insights: Democrats put spotlight on Ron DeSantis’ ‘MAGA Extremism’
Ron DeSantis vows to go after drug companies.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 14, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Eduardo Padrón: Sens. Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, do what’s right & smart — get behind legalizing Dreamers once and for all

2022-2023Headlines

Anthony Sabatini wins Lake GOP Chair

FederalHeadlines

Fed set to extend inflation fight with 7th rate hike of 2022

ron desantis
'DeSantis is making clear he sees an opening in the race for the MAGA base.'

The Democratic National Committee “War Room” is spotlighting what it calls “MAGA Extremism” from Ron DeSantis.

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is showing how extreme he is as he plays for the MAGA base in an expectedly messy 2024 Republican field. DeSantis is taking a dangerous anti-vaccine action that could result in prosecuting doctors and providers while also opposing marriage equality protections, even as more than 50 Republicans in Congress supported them,” the email contends.

“As GOP primary hopefuls race to the most extreme fringe, Ron is leading the pack in order to win the hearts of the MAGA base.”

The DNC dispatch spotlighted two DeSantis news hooks from Tuesday: his calling for a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, and a subsequent appearance on Fox News where he was less than positive about the Respect for Marriage Act signed by President Joe Biden that same day.

“Yesterday, DeSantis orchestrated a major political production to rehash dangerous rhetoric on lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines and signal how providers could be prosecuted under his latest move — despite advocating for vaccines himself at the beginning of the pandemic,” the Democrats contend.

“DeSantis took to the comforts of Fox News to double down on his stunt and oppose the Respect For Marriage Act, which guarantees protections for same-sex and interracial couples’ right to marry,” they added, citing an interview DeSantis conducted with Laura Ingraham Tuesday evening.

“DeSantis is making clear he sees an opening in the race for the MAGA base, and he’s not afraid to toy with people’s lives if it gives him a leg up,” the Democrats add. “GOP prospects like DeSantis will continue to adopt more extreme positions as the 2024 Republican primary draws closer.”

The DNC War Room routinely takes shots at DeSantis. Last week, they noted that DeSantis endorsed a bunch of “losers” in high-profile races around the country. Expect more of the same as 2024 approaches, with DeSantis riding high in GOP Primary and General Election polls.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFed set to extend inflation fight with 7th rate hike of 2022

nextAnthony Sabatini wins Lake GOP Chair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories