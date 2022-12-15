Senate bill gives Floridians first shot at state park reservations

You live in Florida, less than an hour in any direction from great, award-winning state parks. You decide to make it an event, reserving campground space for the weekend or a few days off work. Then lo, it’s discovered — a third-party entity bought up all the reservations.

People don’t have to tussle with Ticketmaster to have their plans dashed by wonky reservation systems and exploited by others for financial gain. But for Florida state parks, change could be coming.

Palm Harbor Republican Sen. Ed Hooper introduced a bill this week to do something about that.

“There’s a website where you can reserve your spot in our state parks, and there’s several companies that block up all the spots on the first minute of the first hour of the first day you can do it, and the folks that live in Florida get shut out,” Hooper said.

“This just gives Florida residents a little head start. If they want to reserve one, they can — I think they get a month advantage, which to me is fair. We all pay for these state parks, and they’re very inviting, but I just believe Florida residents should be able to secure a spot before they’re all scarfed up.”

Presently, the Florida state parks reservation system opens up 11 months out from any given day in the future. Senate Bill 76 gives Floridians that extra month, with availability beginning 12 months out.

A state resident who would like to take advantage of the month’s early access, should the bill pass, would have to confirm their status by providing a valid Florida driver’s license number or the identification number from a Florida ID card. The same ID would need to be shown at check-in to the campsite.

“Before I filed it, I talked with quite a few people who are Florida residents and were trying to get a campsite in a state park, and they found out that unless you’re sitting there at midnight on the day it opens up, you don’t have a chance,” Hooper said.

There’s not yet companion legislation on the House side for the proposal, but Hooper said he’s working to secure support in that chamber as well.