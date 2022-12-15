December 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate bill gives Floridians first shot at state park reservations

Wes WolfeDecember 15, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘We need to make it right’: Lawmaker refiles measure to help wrongly imprisoned Floridians

CoronavirusHeadlines

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

FederalHeadlines

House advances legislation to allow Puerto Rico vote on statehood

fl state parks guard station
Presently, the Florida state parks reservation system opens up 11 months out from any given day in the future.

You live in Florida, less than an hour in any direction from great, award-winning state parks. You decide to make it an event, reserving campground space for the weekend or a few days off work. Then lo, it’s discovered — a third-party entity bought up all the reservations.

People don’t have to tussle with Ticketmaster to have their plans dashed by wonky reservation systems and exploited by others for financial gain. But for Florida state parks, change could be coming. 

Palm Harbor Republican Sen. Ed Hooper introduced a bill this week to do something about that.

“There’s a website where you can reserve your spot in our state parks, and there’s several companies that block up all the spots on the first minute of the first hour of the first day you can do it, and the folks that live in Florida get shut out,” Hooper said.

“This just gives Florida residents a little head start. If they want to reserve one, they can — I think they get a month advantage, which to me is fair. We all pay for these state parks, and they’re very inviting, but I just believe Florida residents should be able to secure a spot before they’re all scarfed up.”

Presently, the Florida state parks reservation system opens up 11 months out from any given day in the future. Senate Bill 76 gives Floridians that extra month, with availability beginning 12 months out.

A state resident who would like to take advantage of the month’s early access, should the bill pass, would have to confirm their status by providing a valid Florida driver’s license number or the identification number from a Florida ID card. The same ID would need to be shown at check-in to the campsite.

“Before I filed it, I talked with quite a few people who are Florida residents and were trying to get a campsite in a state park, and they found out that unless you’re sitting there at midnight on the day it opens up, you don’t have a chance,” Hooper said.

There’s not yet companion legislation on the House side for the proposal, but Hooper said he’s working to secure support in that chamber as well.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa partners with tech startup Lazarillo to boost accessibility for the blind, visually impaired

nextAARP praises property tax, toll relief bills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories