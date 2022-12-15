December 15, 2022
AARP praises property tax, toll relief bills

Drew Wilson

tax cut
The bills 'will put money back in the pockets of Florida taxpayers.'

AARP Florida on Thursday thanked the Governor and lawmakers greenlighting bills that will save Floridians some cash.

The organization highlighted the proposal passed by the Legislature (SB 4A) to provide pro-rated property tax refunds to victims of hurricanes Ian and Nicole based on how long their homes were uninhabitable.

The measure, which passed unanimously, also includes beach renourishment funding and is expected to cost the state $751.3 million. Additionally, legislative economists expect the proposal will reduce local tax revenue by $18.3 million.

“We know that older adults are disproportionately affected by tragic disasters such as hurricanes. As the recovery from this year’s traumatic storms continues in our state, the Disaster Relief bill includes $150 million for affordable housing efforts, $60 million to assist with the repair or replacement of housing, and $25 million to aid homeowners in paying insurance deductibles,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said in a statement thanking Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature.

AARP Florida also praised a separate plan (SB 6A) that will lower toll costs for drivers that log 35 or more transactions a month on their SunPass or other transponders. Under the bill, which DeSantis signed on Thursday, those drivers will receive a 50% credit for “qualifying transactions” on a monthly basis.

A “qualifying transaction” is defined as a paid transponder-based toll transaction incurred by a two-axle vehicle for travel on a Florida toll facility using a Florida-issued transponder linked to a qualifying account. The account credit must be posted to the qualifying account the month after the credit is earned. Some frequent commuters may receive between $1,000 to $1,500 in credits this year.

Johnson praised the toll bill, saying it “will put money back in the pockets of Florida taxpayers who live and work in the Sunshine State, including many older adults who are returning to the workforce and are dealing with the rising costs of commuting.”

___

Florida Politics reporter Renzo Downey contributed to this post.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

