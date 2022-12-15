Randy DeFoor backs Michael Muldoon to replace her on Jax City Council

Even as Jacksonville’s City Council awaits word on whether its revision redistricting map will hold up in court, endorsements proceed nonetheless.

In the Westside District 14, which currently runs from Riverside to Ortega as a counterweight to District 9’s minority access seat that runs parallel to it, the three most recent representatives have fallen behind Republican Mike Muldoon, a Lake Shore Republican who spent 38 years as a Certified Public Accountant.

Incumbent Republican Randy DeFoor and her two-term predecessor Jim Love endorsed Muldoon, along with former City Council President Michael Corrigan, who preceded Love in the seat for two terms. In addition to those endorsements, former City Council Presidents Lad Daniels, Kevin Hyde, Stephen Joost, and Scott Wilson all signed on.

“Today, I am excited to endorse Mike Muldoon to become the next City Council Member for District 14. His business experience, depth of knowledge and willingness to work with anyone to solve problems make him uniquely qualified to represent the people of District 14. He will work tirelessly to make Jacksonville stronger,” DeFoor said in a prepared statement.

Muldoon, meanwhile, is “humbled by the support of Randy, Jim and this group of Former City Council Presidents.”

“Each has worked hard to move Jacksonville forward and I look forward to joining this esteemed group, while representing the people of District 14. I am excited by the robust campaign we are running and look forward to meeting the constituents in District 14 over the next three months.”

Muldoon has been the strongest fundraiser in the six-person field, and the only one with six figures in his campaign account, with more than $102,000 raised through November. Only two candidates are close.

Democrat Jimmy Peluso, who ran for the same seat in 2019, has raised more than $86,000. And Republican Matt McCullough, a client of consultant Tim Baker, has raised more than $83,000 thus far.

Though seven endorsements were conferred in this announcement, DeFoor is likely the biggest get. She had a falling out with Baker after negative mailers helped to secure her win against Democrat Sunny Gettinger in 2019. DeFoor had promised to endorse a candidate back in June, and McCullough said he didn’t want her backing.

“I am not seeking an endorsement from Randy DeFoor,” the candidate said at the time.

Other candidates are in the mix too, including Republican Joseph Hogan, who ran for a state House seat that encompasses much of the district in 2018. Hogan has yet to report fundraising.

NPA Parrish King has raised $614 so far, while his fellow NPA Benjamin Sandlin likewise hasn’t recorded fundraising.

Qualifying for Jacksonville’s municipal elections runs Jan. 9-13. The “first election,” which pits all candidates against each other, is Mar. 21. The General Election, which will see the top two square off regardless of party identification, is May 16.