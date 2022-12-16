Personnel note: Florida Citrus Mutual taps Landon Hoffman as government affairs director

Landon Hoffman is taking over as Florida Citrus Mutual’s director of government affairs on Jan. 9.

Hoffman brings experience managing policy and politics on both the federal and state level to the citrus grower group. As director, he will be responsible for advancing the policy priorities of Florida citrus growers and navigating the regulatory environment.

“Landon Hoffman has been a strong advocate for Florida farmers in the state Capitol, and he brings first-hand experience working for Florida members of Congress in our nation’s Capitol,” said Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner.

“With research, new treatments and new disease-tolerant trees, Florida’s iconic citrus industry is on the verge of an upswing. But we need the support of our lawmakers as we recover and rebuild. Florida’s citrus growers are glad to have Landon Hoffman on the team, advocating for our priorities and tackling the challenges that come our way.”

Hoffman comes to Florida Citrus Mutual from the office of U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, where he served as campaign manager for the Panhandle Republican’s 2022 re-election bid and previously served as his district director, where he oversaw district operations and staffed the Congressman on the House Agriculture Committee, House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“This opportunity to advocate for Florida citrus growers combines my professional experience with my passion for agriculture,” Hoffman said. “I’m excited to be a part of the industry’s comeback.”

The Florida native has also worked as deputy director of state government affairs for the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. In that role, he worked to engage federation members in the policymaking process.

Hoffman earned his undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Mississippi in 2016. He and his wife, Lili, live in Tallahassee, where his new job will be based. He also plans to spend time at Florida Citrus Mutual in Bartow and in the groves across the state.