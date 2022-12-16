Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.16.22

Good Friday morning.

Landon Hoffman is taking over as Florida Citrus Mutual’s director of government affairs on Jan. 9.

Hoffman brings experience managing policy and politics on both the federal and state level to the citrus grower group. As the director, he will oversee advancing the policy priorities of Florida citrus growers and navigating the regulatory environment.

“Landon Hoffman has been a strong advocate for Florida farmers in the state Capitol, and he brings firsthand experience working for Florida members of Congress in our nation’s Capital,” said Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner.

“With research, new treatments and new disease-tolerant trees, Florida’s iconic citrus industry is on the verge of an upswing. But we need the support of our lawmakers as we recover and rebuild. Florida’s citrus growers are glad to have Landon Hoffman on the team, advocating for our priorities and tackling the challenges that come our way.”

Hoffman comes to Florida Citrus Mutual from the office of U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, where he served as campaign manager for the Panhandle Republican’s 2022 re-election bid and previously served as his district director, where he oversaw district operations and staffed the Congressman on the House Agriculture Committee, House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“This opportunity to advocate for Florida citrus growers combines my professional experience with my passion for agriculture,” Hoffman said. “I’m excited to be a part of the industry’s comeback.”

I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too… ✔️ Inflation’s easing

✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act

✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home

✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022

—@GovRonDeSantis: Today, I signed legislation that will cut tolls in half for an estimated 1.2 million Florida commuters. This will save commuters $500 million during 2023. Individual commuters can save up to $1,500, depending on the amount of tolls incurred.

“These vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality.” This was only July 2021. What happened to him? https://t.co/vQ64x8iImU — Senator Lori Berman (@loriberman) December 15, 2022

—@jeffschweers: We’ve heard the rumors and now here’s the proof. (David) Altmaier is leaving after six years of running the @FLOIR_comm right after the Legislature handed the insurance industry a bill that makes it harder for policyholders to sue over disputed claims.

—@DrewSav: (Ron) DeSantis being the preferred candidate of college-educated Republicans is very funny because his message is decidedly not aimed at that group.

The #PuertoRicoStatusAct has passed the House! 🇺🇸🇵🇷🗳 After 120 years of colonial status, Americans on the island will finally have the chance to determine their own government. There’s a pathway to choose statehood as well as independence and independence with free association. pic.twitter.com/I3m4ZeuIbu — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) December 15, 2022

Well, ultimately this turned out more partisan than I expected even in the Florida delegation. But the bill passed the House 233-191 with 16 Rs crossing the aisle.

Included in that was @RepMariaSalazar, the only Florida Republican to vote with Dems. https://t.co/JCSiyQX1H8 — Jacob Ogles (@jacobogles) December 15, 2022

Did the American Tort Reform Association (whose members, btw, include insurance giant State Farm) jump the gun on DeSantis signing the just-passed property-insurance bill? pic.twitter.com/9ZegIseG0L — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) December 15, 2022

— TOP STORY —

“How anti-abortion pregnancy centers can claim to be medical clinics and get away with it” via Laura C. Morel of Reveal — Anti-abortion pregnancy centers like the Women’s Help Center have proliferated in recent decades, with many aiming to expand their capacity now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. By design, an increasing number look and operate much like traditional OB-GYN providers, offering ultrasounds, tests for sexually transmitted infections, and in some instances, even prenatal care. Many boast of having medical directors and other licensed staff. Dozens include the word “medical” in their names.

But as the newly unearthed Jacksonville case highlights, beneath the veneer of medical professionalism is an industry that state and federal authorities have done almost nothing to regulate.

Only a few states require pregnancy centers that provide medical services to be formally licensed as clinics, a Reveal investigation has found. And, because their views are grounded in a particular ideological viewpoint, the centers aren’t subject to many other rules designed to protect patients — rules that would require them to be transparent about their operations and medical credentials.

The lack of significant regulation means that in most of the country, for the hundreds of thousands of clients whom pregnancy centers serve every year, there is no one playing an oversight role to make sure that centers are offering high-quality care and accurate information or that staff are licensed and adequately trained. No one protects clients’ ultrasensitive personal information or inspects facilities and equipment to verify that they’re clean and up to date.

No one takes substantive action if clients are mistreated or deceived.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Will Ron DeSantis’ move to the right of Donald Trump play across USA?” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — In establishment Republican circles, DeSantis is described as a breath of fresh air, a “return to normal” after the tumultuous years of Trump, and someone who could win over independents in the 2024 race for the White House. DeSantis would be “better for moderates,” National Review correspondent Jim Geraghty wrote in The Washington Post. “If DeSantis the nominee became President, [the parties would] spend more time arguing about policy and what the federal government ought to do, and less about whatever crazy thing Trump said or did that day.”

“DeSantis is helping shape a right-wing conversation Trump can’t join” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Trump is in trouble. Maybe not a lot of trouble. Maybe just the sort of trouble that Trump has wriggled his way out of so many times in the past. But the former President’s bid to be the future President, made formal last month, is off to a wobbly start. That’s reflected in recent polling. Republican enthusiasm for Trump has waned, with DeSantis as the primary beneficiary of the shift. A poll released this week showed DeSantis with a lead over Trump among likely Primary voters. This is in part a function of DeSantis’s unsubtle efforts to cultivate support among Republican voters, including by embracing energizing political positions that Trump can’t or won’t.

“DeSantis signs bipartisan toll relief bill, citing inflation” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Frequent Florida drivers are set for a 50% reduction in tolls next year after a green light from DeSantis. The Republican Governor signed legislation (SB 6A) that authorizes the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) to set up the toll relief program for drivers that notch 35 transactions within a month on their SunPass or other transponders. DeSantis had asked lawmakers to visit a toll relief program after he announced a smaller-scale, six-month “SunPass Savings” program in August. However, the Legislature delivered early, passing the bill Wednesday as part of its Special Session this week.

“DeSantis ‘ready to sign’ abortion ‘heartbeat bill’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Changes may be afoot yet again for Florida’s laws on reproductive rights. During a news conference in Fort Lauderdale Thursday, DeSantis was asked if he would “take the lead” on the “heartbeat bill,” which would ban terminations of pregnancy if there were a detectable fetal heartbeat. “I’m willing to sign great life legislation. That’s what I’ve always said I would do,” DeSantis said, as House Speaker Paul Renner looked on. Florida famously passed legislation earlier this year banning abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, and language in HB 5 made no exception for cases of rape and incest. Before that bill passed, the Governor said that he thought a ban after 15 weeks was “very reasonable.”

“‘That’s the point’: DeSantis’ office responds to ‘professionals’ decrying new health panel” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis’ Press Secretary Bryan Griffin responded to a report from The Washington Post reporting the Governor’s latest move in establishing a new health panel to counter the CDC was “decried by health professionals.” “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he is forming a new state committee to counter policy recommendations from federal health agencies — a decision that medical professionals said will further politicize medicine in the Sunshine State,” the Post said. On the decision being “decried” by officials, Griffin responded: “That’s the point.”



— STATEWIDE —

“Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier resigns” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — After more than six years working as the state’s top insurance regulator Altmaier is stepping down from his post effective Dec. 28. Altmaier submitted his resignation to DeSantis on Dec. 15 and sent a copy of the letter to the staff at the Office of Insurance Regulation. “It is an honor that will be extraordinarily difficult to replicate in my future career aspirations,” Altmaier said of working as Florida’s Insurance Commissioner. “It would be impossible for me to thank you enough for the opportunity, for your support during your term, and for the incredible working relationship myself and my agency have enjoyed with you and your team.”

“Property insurance reforms won’t slow soaring premiums” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Legislature has been tweaking the property insurance laws for decades to shore up an industry with a long history of being undercapitalized, denying policyholder claims, and enduring a tidal wave of lawsuits that far outpaces other states. This week marked the latest effort to fix things, this time by granting major concessions to the insurance lobby while making it harder for policyholders to sue carriers when they fail to pay claims on time, shortchange homeowners or don’t pay at all. “I’m not saying mission accomplished and release the confetti,” said House Speaker Paul Renner, adding there would be more work on insurance reform during the regular 60-day Session in March.

“‘We need to make it right’: Lawmaker refiles measure to help wrongly imprisoned Floridians” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Tampa resident Robert DuBoise spent 37 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit until DNA evidence convinced a court to set him free in late 2020. The moment he walked out of prison, a clock started ticking. DuBoise re-entered society with little more than the clothes on his back and directions to a local halfway house. Adjusting to the changes all around him was like “coming into a whole new world,” he told Florida Politics. Following Florida statutes, he had 90 days to file a claim with the state seeking compensation, $50,000 for each year lost, or $1.85 million, for the time taken from him.

“As federal laws protect same-sex marriage, Tina Polsky targets state ban on it” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The same week President Joe Biden signed landmark legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriages, Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky filed a bill that would strip language out of state law that prohibits same-sex marriage. The 15-line bill (SB 80) would repeal laws that still are on the books despite the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Obergefell v. Hodges that required all states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples and recognize same-sex marriages. Polsky said she’s filed the same bill three, maybe four times before, but federal action could mean greater momentum, she said. Polsky filed the bill the day after Biden signed the “Respect for Marriage Act” on the South Lawn.

“Kathleen Passidomo: Move to 12-week abortion ban possible, but waiting on courts” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy passed by Florida lawmakers earlier this year could be further reduced to 12 weeks next year, one of the top legislative leaders said Thursday. But the Legislature might need to wait until the courts rule on the current law before they move forward with further restrictions. “We can’t really do anything until the (Florida) Supreme Court weighs in on the 15-week (restriction). As you all know it’s in litigation,” Senate President Passidomo told reporters in her Capitol office. A trial court judge issued a temporary injunction against the measure, but an appellate court overturned it, so the ban is in effect as it is being appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

“‘Stay tuned’: Passidomo joins DeSantis, GOP leaders in ESG, BlackRock opposition” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — New Senate President Passidomo is on board with DeSantis and other leading Republicans’ plan to isolate Florida’s investments from social considerations, and she expects legislation to come next year. State leadership is unified in its opposition to “woke” investment practices called environmental, social and corporate governance standards, more commonly known as ESG. In Florida, the opposition is an effort so far driven by DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, with support from House Speaker Renner. With Passidomo’s blessing and a GOP supermajority in both the House and Senate, lawmakers are all but certain to pass an ESG bill next year.

“Democratic lawmakers file bill to expand red flag gun laws” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Florida is one of just 19 states that allow judges to temporarily seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and two lawmakers are looking to strengthen the so-called “red flag law” even more. The new legislation was filed Wednesday — the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary gun massacre that left 26 people dead, including 20 children younger than 7, at the hands of a shooter who stored a trove of deadly weapons. Sen. Lori Berman and Rep. Kelly Skidmore, both from Palm Beach County and both Democrats, filed identical bills (SB 66/HB 45) that would expand who can petition a court to have guns of a “dangerous” person taken away — called a Risk Protection Order (RPO).

“Unequal Futures: In Florida, poorer communities fund scholarships for wealthier kids” via Leslie Postal and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — “The kids hit the jackpot this year.” That’s how then-Gov. Lawton Chiles described Bright Futures, the Florida Lottery-funded scholarship program when it became law 25 years ago. But that jackpot’s prizes aren’t paid out equally. An Orlando Sentinel investigation found that Bright Futures’ benefits go disproportionately to students from more affluent areas and mostly bypass students living in poorer neighborhoods, the same neighborhoods where higher lottery ticket sales provide much of Bright Futures’ money. The popular Bright Futures program amounts to a “reverse Robin Hood effect,” said Mary Borg, a professor of political economy at the University of North Florida.

“Trulieve launches Florida partnership with Connected Cannabis, AlienLabs” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Trulieve is partnering with California-based Connected Cannabis and AlienLabs to be the exclusive provider of their products in Florida. AlienLabs produces top-shelf, exotic indoor cannabis flower strains and is one of California’s first cannabis brands. The company is known for creating new, unique strains to provide a menu of distinct options for consumers. Trulieve will provide two of the company’s strains in its Florida retail locations, Xeno and Kryptochronic, beginning Thursday. Connected Cannabis is renowned for its use of unique cultivation techniques to create strains popular in California markets. Three of its strains will be available in Florida Trulieve locations beginning Dec. 20.

“Hope flutters again that a Florida native will be designated state bird” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Hope has taken wing again that the Florida scrub jay will get its deserved perch as the state bird — even if last year’s effort didn’t take off. Following up on last year’s effort, Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky Wednesday filed a bill (SB 78) similar to the one (HB 17) Republican Rep. Samuel Killebrew filed last week — and last year. So, pols on both sides of the aisle are in on the effort to knock the northern mockingbird from its highflying status that four other states have also bestowed on it. “There’s just no reason for this other bird, that’s the bird of four other states to be Florida’s bird,” Polsky of Boca Raton told Florida Politics.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Jill Biden makes a tidal shift from her thoughts on another run at the White House” via Kate Bennett of CNN — First Lady Biden, despite being so worn-out from a recent circuit of White House events that she lost her voice, is now seriously looking ahead to her husband running for re-election in 2024. That’s a tidal shift from her position just three months ago. Seven people familiar with Biden’s thinking told CNN that her private conversations about another run now match her publicly enthusiastic persona, as well as the sentiments of Joe Biden. The first lady was still mostly skeptical as of early fall, “not a proponent,” as one person familiar with her thinking said. Jill Biden is now “all in” on the idea.

“Omnibus spending package dropping Monday” via Aidan Quigley of Roll Call — Appropriators plan to introduce a long-awaited omnibus spending package Monday afternoon in the Senate and pass it before Christmas Eve, House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro said. Since announcing a bipartisan framework for a fiscal 2023 omnibus measure Tuesday night, lawmakers have been scrambling to write a complex bill spanning thousands of pages. “We’re going to get an omnibus next week,” said DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat. “I’m resolute. I can’t account for crazy things that come up, but that’s my goal.” DeLauro said she was “hoping” for compromise subcommittee allocations to be ready on Thursday, which a dozen panels and their staff will spend the weekend using to draft the final package.

“Marco Rubio urges U.S. to deny request for undersea internet cable connecting Miami and Cuba” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — Sen. Rubio is urging the Federal Communications Commission to deny a request to extend a submarine internet cable, the first of its kind, because of the risk the Cuban government could use it for intelligence purposes. A committee led by the Justice Department comprising the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department has already recommended that the FCC deny the application, citing the counterintelligence threat posed by Cuba.

“Falling inflation rates are great news — unless you’re a GOP politician” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — Has the worst of the pandemic-induced inflation already passed? The latest economic data released this week suggests so. That leaves Republicans in a quandary: After dedicating practically all of their Midterm messaging of substance to Biden’s supposed mishandling of the economy, they might have little left to stand on. Biden took the opportunity to boast about the data: “In a world where inflation is rising at double digits in many major economies around the world, inflation is coming down in America.” He argued that this served as proof that “our economic plan is working.”

“House passes bill calling for binding vote on statehood for Puerto Rico” via Azi Paybarah of The Washington Post — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill that would allow Puerto Ricans to decide their future governing status, a long-sought goal on the island territory. The vote was 233-to-191, with 16 Republicans breaking ranks and joining Democrats in backing the measure. The legislation would authorize a vote in Puerto Rico to choose whether to become a state, an independent nation, or a country “in free association with the United States.” The island has been a territory since 1898, and residents there were granted citizenship in 1917. The White House signaled its strong support for the bill earlier Thursday, but the measure is unlikely to make it through the Senate, where 60 votes would be required for it to advance.

“U.S. cracks down on Chinese companies for security concerns” via Ana Swanson of The New York Times — The Biden administration stepped up its efforts to impede China’s development of advanced semiconductors, restricting another 36 companies and organizations from getting access to American technology. The action, announced by the Commerce Department, is the latest step in the administration’s campaign to clamp down on China’s access to technologies that could be used for military purposes and underscored how limiting the flow of technology to global rivals has become a prominent element of U.S. foreign policy. Administration officials say that China has increasingly blurred the lines between its military and civilian industries, prompting the U.S. to place restrictions on doing business with Chinese companies that may feed into Beijing’s military ambitions at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, especially over Taiwan.

“Bill to Ban TikTok on government devices faces uncertain future in House” via John D. McKinnon and Dustin Volz of The Wall Street Journal — The Senate’s move to expand a ban on TikTok being downloaded on government-issued smartphones and other devices comes amid widening concerns over the Chinese-owned video app’s security risks, but the measure faces a doubtful future in the House. The Senate passed a similar bill in 2020, and the legislation stalled in the House. With just days left in the current session, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was noncommittal when asked whether the bill would receive a House vote before adjournment. Still, the Senate vote on the TikTok ban comes as the Biden administration is under fire for delays in negotiating an agreement with TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, aimed at preventing data on Americans from being shared with China’s authoritarian government.

“U.S. economy shows signs of cooling even as the labor market holds strong” via Molly Smith of Bloomberg — Retail sales fell in November by the most in nearly a year in a broad-based decline reflecting the strain of inflation and a shift toward spending on services. Several factory gauges showed contraction in data out Thursday, burdened by higher borrowing costs and weaker demand. One bright spot continues to be the labor market, as initial applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest in two months. However, a separate measure of unemployed workers who’ve been out of a job for a longer period has climbed to the highest since February. Taken together, the data point to a slowdown into the end of the year, which should be welcomed by Federal Reserve officials who are trying to lower growth to stamp out inflation.



— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump aims to regroup after rocky first month of 2024 campaign” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — One month after announcing his third consecutive presidential campaign, Trump and his team are hoping to move past a raft of controversies and legal problems that have eroded his standing in the GOP. Trump made the unconventional decision to announce his campaign on Nov. 15, nearly two years before the election, having expected a triumphant Republican showing in the Midterm Elections a week earlier. But that didn’t happen and from there, things got worse. Trump dined with antisemites, said provisions of the Constitution should be terminated to overturn the 2020 Election and suffered several courtroom defeats.

“Trump says he’d ban government from labeling speech as misinformation” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — Trump said that he’d ban the U.S. government from labeling any domestic speech as “misinformation” or “disinformation” if he returns to the White House. “I will sign an executive order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business or person to censor, limit, categorize or impede the lawful speech of American citizens. I will then ban federal money from being used to label domestic speech as mis- or disinformation,” Trump said in a pre-taped video shared with the New York Post. The former President also said he’d fire federal bureaucrats who he perceived to have engaged in domestic censorship. Trump further pledged to direct the Department of Justice to “aggressively prosecute” the alleged censorship.

“Attorney disciplinary committee says Rudy Giuliani violated ethics rules with 2020 election fraud claims” via Tierney Sneed of CNN — False election fraud claims that Giuliani made when he was representing Trump’s campaign in 2020 should make the former New York Mayor liable for professional sanctions, an attorney disciplinary committee said Thursday. The decision by the hearing committee for the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility is preliminary and nonbinding. After another round of hearings in front of the committee, the proceedings then move to the board and eventually to D.C.’s local court of appeals, the final arbiter on whether Giuliani should be sanctioned. But the committee’s decision is a significant step forward in efforts to hold Trump attorneys accountable for their willingness to use the courts to promote his unsubstantiated voter fraud narrative.

“Trump Special Counsel subpoena shows new grand jury in place through March” via Zoe Tillman of Bloomberg — Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith’s latest subpoena shows the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to undermine the 2020 Election results is before a newer grand jury in place at least through March 2023. A subpoena received earlier this week by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refers to a different grand jury than the one listed in document requests issued by the Special Counsel in November. Grand jury #22-5, which was impaneled May 18 and heard Jan. 6-related evidence through the fall, has expired, according to Lisa Klem, a spokesperson for the U.S. District Court in Washington. The grand jury cited in the Raffensperger subpoena was impaneled on Sept. 15 for a six-month term, Klem said.

“Trump’s ‘major announcement’ is grifty NFT project” via Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast — Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” landed like the release of a new NFT— that’s because it was the release of a new NFT. After teasing the day before on his social media site that he would have big news, Trump shared on Truth Social that he’d be releasing a set of collectible digital trading cards that all feature himself. Trump, who is a year late on the boom and bust of NFTs, explained the Non-Fungible Tokens as “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.” NFTs — which had already come to be associated with grift even before Trump attached his name to it — have lost the vast majority of their worth as the cryptocurrency market takes a beating.

— “Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards” via Brett Samuels of The Hill

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“How partisan angst, conspiracies thrive in Miami’s Spanish-language media echo chamber” via Andres Viglucci, Joey Flechas and Lesley Cosme Torres of the Miami Herald — The caller to the Miami morning radio talk show was convinced there was something seriously off with news stories saying a radicalized Bay Area man in search of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had entered her San Francisco home in the middle of the night and attacked her husband with a hammer. “No one has seen the hammer. No one has seen the wound,” said the caller, in Spanish, on La Poderosa 670 AM. It was at least the second instance that morning on La Poderosa’s Charlando en Caliente that a caller had repeated a baseless theory about the attack, illustrating how conspiratorial narratives from dubious English-language sources often find their Spanish-language echo on Miami’s AM airwaves.

“Keith James sues Rodney Mayo, alleging his re-election opponent does not live in West Palm Beach” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — West Palm Beach Mayor James has filed suit against his re-election opponent, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office and, in an unusual twist, the city James leads, challenging that restaurateur Mayo is ineligible to run for Mayor. James’ lawsuit, filed recently, notes that Mayo, in filing to run for Mayor last month, listed Clematis Street address as his primary residence. “In fact, this statement by Mayo regarding his residence was false,” the suit states. James argues in the lawsuit that Mayo actually lives near Lantana, and, because West Palm Beach requires its mayoral candidates to live in the city for the six months before the date of the election, Mayo is ineligible.

“3 officials resign in Surfside, where building collapsed” via The Associated Press — The town manager, police chief and assistant town manager resigned from their posts this week in the small South Florida community where 98 people died last year in a beachfront condominium collapse. Officials in Surfside offered no explanation in a news release Thursday for the departures of Town Manager Andrew Hyatt, Police Chief Rogelio Torres and Assistant Town Manager Jason Greene. “All departments continue Town business as usual,” the news release said. Public Works Director Hector Gomez was appointed acting Town Manager, and Police Capt. John Healy was named interim police chief.

“She criticized Republicans on Twitter. Then Palm Beach County schools reassigned her. Why?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — It started with a tweet. Palm Beach County Schools Administrator Diana Fedderman retweeted a Washington Post article from her personal account in early January. She added her two cents: “Republicans are decimating public education. It’s time to Act. Vote local.” Now, she argues that the deleted tweet may have cost her job. Six months after the tweet, Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Mike Burke removed Fedderman from her position and assigned her to a job she has categorized as a “do-nothing” position that will cost her thousands of dollars in retirement benefits. Fedderman sued the district and Burke on Nov. 29 in federal court, saying they infringed on her right to freedom of speech.

“An ‘incompetent’ divorce lawyer and a stalker among disciplined lawyers in Miami area” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Disappearing on clients, disappearing on the Florida Bar, and a stalker who should have disappeared after a breakup put several South Florida attorneys on the most recent list of attorneys disciplined by the state Supreme Court. Steven Amster (admitted to the Florida Bar in 1994) wasn’t ignoring the Florida Bar’s request for information about a grievance concerning a 2018 client refund that, Amster told the Bar, he sent to the person he believed to be the client’s ex-wife and legal agent. The Bar says Amster was “attempting to secure affidavits from the individuals that would have knowledge of his payments of fee reimbursements.”

“Drake, other rappers listed as potential witnesses in XXXTentacion Florida murder case” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — When the South Florida rapper known as XXXTentacion was shot to death in 2018, the internet swirled with wild and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories involving mega hip-hop star Drake. The reason: XXXTentacion had publicly feuded on social media with the Canadian rapper. This cryptic post months before his death got the most attention: “if anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi,” which is Drake’s social media handle. But XXXTentacion, a fast-rising star himself, later claimed his Instagram account had been hacked. Broward prosecutors charged four men with the ambush-style murder and robbery outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach — and there’s never been a shred of evidence presented that Drake or any other rappers were somehow involved.

“New Brightline stations get an opening date in Boca Raton and Aventura. Here’s when.” via Juan Ortega of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Brightline’s newest train stations in Boca Raton and Aventura are opening less than a week from now, the company says. The first day of service for the two stations will be Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are going on sale today on Brightline’s app and through its website, gobrightline.com. The Boca Raton station, at 101 NW 4th St., is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. It will join other current stops in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The Aventura station, near the Aventura Mall, is at 19796 West Dixie Highway.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Father, son in New Smyrna Beach charged with using phony ministry to apply for PPP loan” via Mark Harper and Frank Fernandez of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Two New Smyrna Beach residents were arrested Wednesday as part of a scheme in which they used a phony ministry to defraud the Small Business Administration out of millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. Joshua Edwards and Evan Edwards were arrested early Wednesday at their home on Borassus Drive in New Smyrna Beach following a formal accusation. The indictment has not yet been unsealed. Evan Edwards also goes by the alias of Ian Heringa, according to the indictment. Joshua Edwards and Evan Edwards were each indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of bank fraud.

“Rick Nolte revises campaign filings, reports refunds of cash donations” via Gary White of The Ledger — Nolte, who joined the Polk County School Board last month, has filed an overdue final report for his election campaign while also making multiple revisions to earlier reports. Nolte disclosed making refunds to 10 contributors in the campaign termination report, a document required by state law. The refunds of $50 each followed a filing from August in which Nolte reported cash donations of $100 from each of the 10 supporters, an apparent violation of a state law that limits cash contributions to $50 each. Nolte filed his termination report to the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office on Friday, 18 days after the deadline of Nov. 21.

“‘The phone’s barely ringing.’ Orlando home sales plummet in November.” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando home sales hit their lowest point in nearly four years in November, heading into the holidays with falling prices and rising inventory, according to the latest market report. Sales in metro Orlando were down 26.5% from October to 1,996, the lowest total since January 2019, according to the new report from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. It was a drop of 45.5% compared with November 2021. “The phone’s barely ringing,” said real estate agent John Silva of John Silva Realty & Associates in Orlando. “Those high, skyrocketing prices we saw months ago, they aren’t moving anymore. They’re just sitting on the shelves.”

“New transportation committee sets sights on bringing Brightline stop to Brevard” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — As Brightline continues to lay tracks and test trains throughout Brevard County and into Orlando, local officials plan to step up their efforts next year to bring a station to the Space Coast. Part of the push will be spearheaded by a new group convened by the Space Coast Transportation and Planning Organization called the Intermodal and Regional Connections Committee, which is expected to begin meeting in early 2023. “The purpose of the committee is to build a unified partnership in support of having a Brightline station built in Brevard County that accommodates modal choices that connect to local and regional communities and destinations,” according to TPO documents.

“Disney annual passholders lawsuit: No names? No case, judge says.” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The lawsuit filed by two anonymous Disney World passholders who couldn’t snag park reservations appears to be in jeopardy. U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Irick warned the federal lawsuit could get dismissed “without further notice” because the two women refuse to disclose their full names, according to an order filed Monday. In October, Orange County resident “M.P.” and Palm Beach County resident “E.K.” sued Disney, complaining they had passes with no blackout dates but there were no available reservations to actually visit the parks. The Walt Disney Co., in particular its theme parks, is covered by local Central Florida media, national outlets and bloggers who report on Disney news and the latest happenings to a huge fan base.

— LOCAL: TB —

“St. Petersburg City Council committee hits pause on abortion funding, resolution” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A move to affirm a right to privacy in women’s health care decisions, particularly abortion care, and provide financial support for a local abortion fund stalled in a City Council committee on Thursday. Council member Richie Floyd presented the proposals and suggested giving $25,000 to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund at the City Council’s health, energy and resilience and sustainability committee. While the majority of Council members present were in favor, they agreed to table the discussion for a future committee meeting to add broader language about women’s health care. Floyd said he borrowed language from a resolution passed in August by the city of Tampa respecting the privacy of people seeking abortions. He said he cleared the resolution language with the city’s legal department.

“Will the Fed’s war on inflation tank Tampa Bay’s housing market? Experts weigh in” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — As the Federal Reserve tries to ward off a recession, the fate of Tampa Bay’s once red-hot housing market hangs in the balance. Though the Fed cannot directly manipulate housing prices or mortgage rates, “they want to put a stop to rising home prices because it adds to inflation,” said Lei Wedge, a professor of finance at the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business. Setting higher interest rates can discourage people from buying homes and cause prices to drop. Sellers have yet to drop prices accordingly. The median sale price for Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater stayed flat month over month and increased 14.9% year over year, according to October data from Greater Tampa Realtors.

“Coca-Cola opens new St. Petersburg sales and distribution center” via Bernadette Berdychowski of the Tampa Bay Times — Coca-Cola has a new facility in the Tampa Bay area. The beverage company opened its $10.2 million sales and distribution center off Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg earlier this month, Coke Florida said. Coke Florida began operating at the site on Dec. 5. Construction began on the site in 2019 and was delayed by the pandemic. It’s the first site built from scratch by Coke Florida, which was founded in 2015. The 22,000-square-foot sales and distribution center at 9300 16th St. N employs 140 people, catering to 3,500 customers in Pinellas County. In addition to the St. Petersburg facility, Coke Florida has a bigger project in the works. During the summer, Coke Florida broke ground on a $250 million sales and distribution center in Tampa.

“ZooTampa planning $125M expansion with link to Hillsborough River” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — Coming someday to ZooTampa at Lowry Park: lions, jaguars, sea lions and a whole lot more manatees. Plus, a direct link to the Hillsborough River, through which guests may one day be able to arrive at the zoo by river taxi. Those are among the highlights of a new 20-year, $125 million expansion project that zoo leaders are developing with Tampa officials and that the zoo plans to present to city leaders soon. The project would include expanded African and Asian habitats and a new South American habitat on the grounds of the park’s maintenance facilities. Two developments are already underway: An expanded interactive stingray exhibit slated to open next year, and an expanded manatee rehabilitation and care center expected to open by 2026.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Joe Neunder, Mark Smith campaigns received support from heavyweights of development” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The two newly elected Sarasota County Commissioners each received a sizable portion of their campaign funding from the region’s most prominent developers, builders, and land-use law firms. District 2 Commissioner Smith received about 22% of his funding from these companies and individuals, while District 4 Commissioner, Neunder received nearly 19% of his campaign money from them, according to a Herald-Tribune analysis. These percentages don’t include smaller developers — they only include the most powerful development companies in the Sarasota-Manatee area, such as Benderson Development (the developer of the University Town Center shopping district) and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch (the parent company of Lakewood Ranch).

“Kamela Patton out as Superintendent of Collier County Schools” via Nikki Ross of the Naples Daily News — Patton is no longer the Superintendent of the Collier County school district. A mutual transition agreement was signed by both the Collier County School Board and Patton late Tuesday night, which allowed Patton to step down immediately from the role she’s held since 2011. “Now is the ideal time for me to depart as I welcome a brand-new year filled with opportunities that will allow me to build and support other leaders and districts across this nation, including our own school district,” Patton said during the meeting. “I have 14 different job offers. … I have my own company that I’m ready to be starting. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life.”

“Port Royal Club in Naples to operate out of tents and trailers as it recovers from Ian” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Naples City Council has granted an exception to allow the exclusive Port Royal Club to operate out of tents and trailers this season — and maybe much longer. The club, sitting directly on the Gulf of Mexico, got pummeled by Hurricane Ian and it is unusable. So, its leadership asked the city to ease limitations on temporary structures for commercial enterprises, such as the club. That way the club could serve its members, at least through the busy season. Especially its elderly members, who’d rather not fight downtown traffic. The Council agreed to the request, adopting a resolution to grant the exception on Wednesday.

“America’s first solar-powered town relies on infrastructure after Hurricane Ian devastation” via Art Levy of Florida Trend — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, an estimated 2.7 million Florida homes and businesses lost power. For customers of LCEC, which provides electricity to more than 240,000 homes and businesses in hard-hit towns including North Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Marco Island, Pine Island and Sanibel, more than 90% of the utility’s customers lost power. But about 20 miles west of where the storm came ashore, Babcock Ranch, which bills itself as “America’s first solar-powered town,” has a different story to tell. None of its nearly 2,000 homes lost power. “Ian put us to the ultimate test,” said Syd Kitson, CEO of Kitson and Partners, Babcock Ranch’s developer.

“Florida Blue adds to Ian relief; now up to $2M in Southwest Florida” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Florida Blue is donating $1 million to dozens of Southwest Florida agencies to help with Hurricane Ian relief, bringing its total support in the region to $2 million. The largest donation in the latest round of aid is $100,000 to Lee Health, the publicly operated hospital system in Lee County, to help cover the costs of a mobile clinic in Dunbar. The hurricane damaged the fixed clinic location in Dunbar at 3511 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fort Myers, which was forced to close its doors and patients were being directed elsewhere. The mobile clinic is on-site, according to Lee Health spokeswoman Meaghan Smith.

“Price tag for Hurricane Ian cleanup in Venice drops to $10.3M” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The city’s expected cost of cleaning up after Hurricane Ian has dropped from $17.7 million to $10.3 million, Venice’s finance, building department, and public works directors told the City Council this week. The big drop came from a reduction in the projected cost of storm debris removal from $8.6 million to $4.5 million, Finance Director Linda Senne told the Council. The next biggest ticket item involved damage to buildings and equipment, including the Venice Municipal Airport building and T-hangars that pilots rent to store their planes. That totaled $2.58 million, with about $2.2 million at the airport. Final figures will depend on insurance settlements.

“Deadline set for DeSoto County debris pickup” via The Arcadian — The DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners has set up a deadline for residents needing to put storm debris out, it stated Thursday. New Year’s Day. “No additional debris can be placed in the right of way after Jan. 1,” the county stated in a Thursday news release. “Any storm debris already placed will continue to be collected.” It added that residents should not place debris in bags. “Storm-related debris is collected separately from household garbage. Place separated storm-related debris curbside, not in the roadway, to prevent safety issues,” it said. Like other communities, DeSoto County is asking its residents to be patient in the effort. “It will likely take a few months to complete all debris removal,” it said.

Appointed — Daniel Adler to the Lee Memorial Health System Board of Directors.

“Rare white vulture seen roaming Everglades. How did this ‘death bird’ get its color?” via Mark Price of the Bradenton Herald — True to their reputation as a “death bird,” turkey vultures have dark feathers, blood-red faces and bad dispositions. There are rare exceptions, however, and one has been found in Florida’s Everglades. Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a mysterious all-white bird at the southern tip of the swamp, and the National Park Service has confirmed it’s a turkey vulture. “White turkey vultures?! Yep, you are seeing correctly!” the park wrote in a Dec. 14 Facebook post. “This leucistic turkey vulture has been spotted in the Flamingo area of Everglades National Park in the past. Leucism is when an animal has a partial loss of pigment which results in a white or pale coloration.”

“Where’s the best place to see Christmas lights in Bradenton, Sarasota? Here’s a list” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — When palm trees and sailboats are aglow, you know it’s the holiday season in Southwest Florida. What the Suncoast lacks in wintry weather, it makes up for in colorful Christmas lights everywhere you go. Around Bradenton and Sarasota, professional light displays, illuminated gardens and some particularly festive neighborhoods all make for great viewing. Lights of Palmetto, a free drive-in Christmas light attraction in Manatee County, even drew national attention this year with a spot on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” If you’re still not sure where to begin your Christmas sightseeing adventure, let us be your proverbial Rudolph guiding the way.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“JSO blames software issue for missing Kent Stermon access logs” via Claire Heddles of Jacksonville Today — Influential Republican donor Stermon, who died last week, used a personal badge to access Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) buildings more than 700 times over the past five years and on at least 25 separate dates in 2022, according to records obtained by Jacksonville Today. Those numbers, released last week, disproved two years’ worth of blank Stermon access records the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided to Jacksonville Today in June. When asked this week whether JSO intentionally created the false record — a violation of Florida’s public records laws — the department blamed the inconsistency on a “software” issue.

“Mike Watkins elected Chair of Wakulla Co. GOP” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Wakulla Republican Executive Committee elected a new slate of officers this week, including Watkins as Chair. Watkins, the CEO of NWF Health Network, previously served as Vice Chair of the Wakulla REC. He was elected Chair unanimously. “It is an honor to be Wakulla Republican Chair at this time in Florida. We have been blessed with great success and leadership locally and statewide. Wakullians believe in the Free State of Florida, and we are willing to do the work to keep it that way,” he said. Alongside Watkins, the Wakulla GOP selected Bibi Ramos as Vice Chair, re-elected Rick Parks as Treasurer and Becky Green as Secretary.

“Jax NAACP warns confederate monuments could pose a public safety threat” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In a call for Jacksonville to remove monuments to the Confederacy, the local branch of the NAACP is making the case that it’s a matter of public safety. Specifically, if local leaders do not bring the monuments down, protesters just might. “The NAACP asserts that failing to remove the statues presents a severe and growing threat to public safety if protesters attempt to take down confederate statues themselves or confront others who are doing so. The risk grows for serious illness, injury, or death,” reads the news release. The monuments in question: a statue commemorating the women of the confederacy at Springfield Park, formerly known as Confederate Park, and a bandstand at the old city cemetery.

—“Fort Walton Beach Police Department earns state accreditation” via the Northwest Florida Daily News

“‘You can call me your police daddy’: Former cop pleads guilty in sex attempt with boy” via Scott Butler of the Florida Times-Union — A 15-year Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office veteran who used Snapchat to have sexually explicit exchanges with a Clay County teen pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced this week. Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years and up to life in prison. The investigation began when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a gym about a member sending a nude photo to a teen at the gym.

—“Cheers! Proof Brewing Company plans to open second location at FSU” via TaMaryn Water of the Tallahassee Democrat

— TOP OPINION —

“Is the Pope too ‘woke’ for DeSantis?” via William F. Felice for the Tampa Bay Times — The Vatican released guidelines for Roman Catholic churches and organizations last month to practice ethical investing. Pope Francis’ priorities include protecting the environment, addressing climate change and helping migrants.

“Dangerous investments” identified include dirty gas polluters and war profiteers. The faithful are encouraged to avoid investments harmful to workers or ones that strip natural resources.

While the pope has embraced social investing, DeSantis condemns it. In August, the Governor, as part of his campaign against so-called “woke” corporations, announced that Florida state pension funds would no longer consider ESG standards when making investments. ESG refers to environmental, social and corporate governance practices geared toward ethical investment practices, such as those promoted by the Catholic Church.

Is the pursuit of the pope’s plan of ethical investing simply a “woke” leftist ideological agenda producing inferior returns for investors?

The evidence to date indicates that the pope has more facts and data on behalf of ethical investing than DeSantis has in denigrating this approach. First, investors overall believe that ESG/ethical investing is profitable. In 2021, 69% of frequent investors classed ESG investments as “very profitable” or “somewhat profitable.”

American businesses cannot avoid politics because their actions and inactions either help or harm our society. DeSantis is upset because some of these companies pursue policies counter to a far-right agenda. The Republican Party seeks to punish those companies who have acted to protect voting rights, reduce greenhouse gases, and support LGBTQ protections. None of this has anything to do with financial returns on investments. It, rather, has everything to do with Republican political priorities.

— OPINIONS —

“Rubio and the true meaning of populism” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Stop the presses. It was correctly reported that Rubio voted on the same side as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on a bill recommended by Biden. So did Ted Cruz and four more unlikely Republican senators, prompting the congressional paper The Hill to hail them as “champions of GOP populism.” Really? They voted to give railroad workers paid sick leave, as most other Americans enjoy, and 32 other industrial nations require. That vote was the right thing to do. But, sorry, one such vote doesn’t make one populist. A better word for the railroad vote would be progressive. To be worthy of populist praise, Rubio or anyone in Congress would also challenge the enormous power of corporations on a broad front.

“DeSantis launches a strike against lifesaving science” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Throughout the history of public health in the U.S., there have been a handful of moments where a broad cross-section of scientists and other leaders spotted something happening and thought “This is new. This is bad. This could change everything.” We got that feeling once again, watching DeSantis happily promising swift, radical action in support of their claims of widespread skullduggery and conspiracy in the global response to COVID-19. It’s not even that DeSantis was clearly mining anti-COVID-19 paranoia for political gain. It was what DeSantis proposes to do. It’s clear, reading through the petition, that many of the acts the governor proposes as crimes to be investigated are actually expected and ordinary steps in any evolving response to an extraordinary public-health threat.

— ALOE —

“‘Space hurricanes’ swirling over the Earth surprise scientists” via Kasha Patel of The Washington Post — We have another scientific marvel for Hollywood to someday butcher: space hurricanes. Last year, scientists announced they had discovered cyclone-like auroras near the North Pole. Over 600 miles in diameter with multiple arms that rotate counterclockwise, they have a calm center, or eye, and “rain” electrons into the upper atmosphere. The team dubbed them “space hurricanes” for their 3D funnel shape. “[They’re] occurring where nobody looked and occurring under conditions where nobody thought anything was happening,” said Larry Lyons, who is co-author of a study on space hurricanes as well as a space physicist at UCLA. “It’s just a matter of opening your eyes.”

“SpaceX lines up 2 Space Coast launches within minutes that would set record” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — It could be a banner day Friday for SpaceX with three potential rocket launches including two on the Space Coast within 18 minutes of one another. While SpaceX has yet to confirm either of its two other potential launches on its website, both the Space Launch Delta 45 weather squadron and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex have announced planned missions from both Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center on Friday afternoon. First at 4:21 p.m. is a Falcon 9 rocket from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 on a mission to bring a pair of broadband internet satellites into medium-Earth orbit (MEO) for Luxembourg-based communications company SES.

“Tyler Perry joins celebrities buying out performances of Broadway play ‘Ain’t No Mo’” via Caitlin Huston of The Hollywood Reporter — Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show “Ain’t No Mo” in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Creator Jordan E. Cooper, who also stars in the show, has been trying to boost ticket sales this week after the new play, which asks the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” received a closing notice one week after opening.

“‘Avatar,’ sobriety and Hollywood clashes: How Sam Worthington lost and found his star power” via Brent Lang of Variety — Thirteen years ago, Worthington seemed to win the acting lottery, securing the starring role as a military grunt-turned-leader of an alien race in “Avatar,” James Cameron’s sci-fi epic — which earned a record-breaking $2.9 billion after it debuted in 2009. It was a role that almost every leading man wanted. Overnight it made Worthington one of the hottest stars in Hollywood. But that’s not where this story ends. Instead, the “Avatar” experience had a bruising coda, one in which Worthington, then 29, lost control of his life. Now, eight years sober, Worthington is in a much better place as he prepares to endure a global promotional gantlet once again when “Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters.

— HOLIDAYS —

“Orlando, Miami lead nation in last-minute holiday shopping” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Orlando and Miami consumers are the most likely to put holiday shopping off until the last minute. The analysis found Orlando at the top of the list nationwide, with 7,269 Google searches for last-minute gifts per 100,000 residents. Miami led with 5,985 searches. Tampa was the only other Florida city listed, with 3,898 searches per 100,000 residents, putting it at No. 13 out of 51 cities analyzed in last-minute shopping proclivities. Following Orlando and Miami in the top five for last-minute shopping were Minneapolis, Atlanta and Cleveland.

“Florida Panthers help spread holiday cheer” via George Richards of FLA Hockey Now — The Florida Panthers were able to be back spreading holiday cheer to various hospitals around Broward and Palm Beach counties on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. A large contingent of players, aside from those who are currently battling illness such as Carter Verhaeghe, took part in an event in which each player will readily admit does more for them than it does for the kids they get to meet. “For me, it is great to try and give something back,’’ team captain Sasha Barkov said. “I am fortunate to do my job here and at the same time, give something back to the kids especially. This is a great spot, a great place to be working with.”

“Horse farm offers Christmas carriage rides in St. Pete” via Caitlin Wilson of Bay News 9 — Christmas is right around the corner and festive events and activities are in full swing, but if you’re still looking for something new to do that’s full of Christmas cheer, head to St. Petersburg to explore a charming and quaint horse farm where they will take you on a Christmas carriage ride tour. Tending to the dozens of horses at Cypress Breeze Farms is quite a job, but Monika Bruehsel and her family wouldn’t have it any other way. They offer Christmas holiday packages, giving visitors the chance to ride the horse, grab some festive holiday photos with the animals in their fully decorated barn and then go on the real excursion — the holiday horse-drawn carriage rides.

“Children are the key to Christmas cheer” via Sara Fox of the Bladen Journal — If there is one thing I have struggled to accept about adulthood, it’s that the holidays, particularly Christmas, just don’t feel the same. The only thing I have found that brings back that genuine holiday feeling and increases nostalgia to the point of tears is being around children. I have two nieces and four nephews. One niece and one nephew are the children of my oldest brother who lives in Florida, so I don’t see them nearly often enough. Curating Christmas magic for myself can sometimes feel disingenuous because I know that I made it happen. I’m too aware of all that goes into this wonderful yet stressful holiday. But creating Christmas magic for the kids in my life? That is what makes it the most wonderful time of the year.

“Florida man throws Christmas tree at wife after being asked to help with dinner” via Pilar Arias of Fox News — A Florida man allegedly threw a Christmas tree at his wife during an argument that was sparked when she asked him to help make dinner, authorities said. Richard Atchison “lost his temper” in the couple’s Fruitland Park home Monday evening after his wife asked for help and put a spoon in the sink, accidentally splashing him with water, according to an arrest affidavit. Atchison packed his things and went outside to his vehicle, before returning home because “he had been drinking” and told his wife to leave instead.

