December 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kathleen Passidomo: Move to 12-week abortion ban possible, but waiting on courts
Kathleen Passidomo puts women in charge of several key health care-related committees.

Gray RohrerDecember 15, 20224min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Homeland Security plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end

HeadlinesSouth Florida

3 officials resign in Surfside, where building collapsed

Influence

FAC announces first keynote speaker for Broadband Summit

FLAPOL112222CH023
'We can’t really do anything until the (Florida) Supreme Court weighs in on the 15-week (restriction).'

The ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy passed by Florida lawmakers earlier this year could be further reduced to 12 weeks next year, one of the top legislative leaders said Thursday. But the Legislature might need to wait until the courts rule on the current law before they move forward with further restrictions.

“We can’t really do anything until the (Florida) Supreme Court weighs in on the 15-week (restriction). As you all know it’s in litigation,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, told reporters in her Capitol office.

A lawsuit brought by a group of abortion clinics represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is seeking to strike down the law. A trial court judge issued a temporary injunction against the measure, but an appellate court overturned it, so the ban is in effect as it is being appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Those violating the law could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and doctors could lose their license and face fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

The law doesn’t contain an exception for victims of rape and incest, which Passidomo says she supports. An amendment offered by Democrats to insert those exceptions failed on a voice vote in the Senate earlier this year.

“I felt we should have included an exception for rape and incest in the bill that we passed,” Passidomo said. “I advocated for it but like everything the bill had been agreed upon, et cetera. So it didn’t pass with the exception.”

If the Senate moves forward with a bill to reduce the window for legal abortions to 12 weeks, she’d want to include those exceptions.

Passidomo also added that she hasn’t discussed the issue with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis later on Thursday said he’d sign a bill banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Previously he has also indicated he’s waiting to see what the courts decide on the 15-week abortion ban before moving forward with more restrictions.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDisney annual passholders lawsuit: No names? No case, judge says.

nextWest Palm Beach Mayor seeks to derail rival's campaign with residency challenge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories