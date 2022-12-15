Orlando, Miami lead nation in last minute holiday shopping

Orlando and Miami consumers are the most likely to put holiday shopping off until the last minute, according to a Yellow Octopus analysis of Google Adwords data.

The analysis found Orlando at the top of the list nationwide, with 7,269 Google searches for last-minute gifts per 100,000 residents. Miami led with 5,985 searches.

Tampa was the only other Florida city listed, with 3,898 searches per 100,000 residents, putting it at No. 13 out of 51 cities analyzed in last-minute shopping proclivities.

Following Orlando and Miami in the top five for last-minute shopping were Minneapolis, Atlanta and Cleveland.

Californians are the least likely in the nation to put shopping off until the last minute, with Bakersfield in the No. 51 spot and Oakland at No. 49. Even the most likely spot in California to find last-minute shoppers, San Francisco, came in at just No. 15 on the list.

In addition to Bakersfield and Oakland, two other California cities were in the bottom 10 for last-minute shopping — Anaheim and Long Beach.

Yellow Octopus is an online retailer that brings brands from around the world to a one-stop gift hub.