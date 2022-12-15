PBS poll shows Donald Trump leading 2024 GOP field, boosted by poorer, less educated voters

New national polling suggests that Donald Trump is still a complication to Ron DeSantis’ path to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, drawing support from poorer, less educated voters, with DeSantis the choice of those with more money and degrees.

A National Public Radio/PBS Newshour/Marist Poll conducted Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 shows Trump is ahead of DeSantis nationally with Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters, in a three-way matchup that includes former Vice President Mike Pence.

Though polling generally has shown a trend favorable to DeSantis, especially in the weeks since the November election, this survey shows Trump with a 16-point lead among all respondents. The former President had a near majority, with 45% of the tally, 12 points ahead of DeSantis at 33%. “Someone else” came in at 11%, with the former Vice President garnering just 8% support.

Trump’s lead came from GOP registrants. That subset preferred him over DeSantis, 48% to 32%. Yet DeSantis held a slight edge with independents who lean Republican, 38% to 36%. Pence, meanwhile, was a non-starter with both groups. Just 11% of Republican registrants and 6% of GOP-leaning indies liked him best.

Respondents with less education and income preferred Trump. The former President had 53% support with voters making less than $50,000 a year, 30 points ahead of DeSantis and 41 points ahead of Pence.

Voters with less formal education also opted for Trump, who famously said at a rally that he “loves the poorly educated.”

The former President led DeSantis with those without a college education, 49% to 29%, while DeSantis held a 4-point lead with college graduates. Pence was in single digits with both cohorts.

In what may have been the most surprising finding in the survey, voters with children under 18 in the household strongly preferred Trump. A full 63% picked the former President, tripling DeSantis’ anemic 21% showing. Childless voters, however, leaned DeSantis, 38% to 36% for Trump. Pence was in single digits with both groups.

Trump was ahead of DeSantis with both male and female voters, but there was a definite split there too.

Among male voters, Trump held a 44% to 38% lead over DeSantis. But among female voters, Trump’s lead expanded, 46% to 29% for the Governor.

Pence was in single digits with both genders.