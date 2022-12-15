Jax NAACP warns confederate monuments could pose a public safety threat

In a call for Jacksonville to remove monuments to the Confederacy, the local branch of the NAACP is making the case that it’s a matter of public safety.

Specifically, if local leaders do not bring the monuments down, protesters just might.

“The NAACP asserts that failing to remove the statues present a severe and growing threat to public safety if protesters attempt to take down confederate statues themselves or confront others who are doing so. The risk grows for serious illness, injury, or death,” reads the press release from Isaiah Rumlin, President of the Jacksonville NAACP chapter.

The monuments in question: a statue commemorating the women of the confederacy at Springfield Park, formerly known as Confederate Park, and a bandstand at the old city cemetery.

One city that just removed its final monument was invoked as part of this argument.

“On December 12, 2022, the City of Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War, removed its last city-owned confederate statue more than two years after it began to purge itself of these atrocities. If the City of Richmond can remove these atrocities so can the City of Jacksonville,” the NAACP contends.

Additionally, the NAACP spotlighted Mayor Lenny Curry‘s consistent call since 2020 to bring the monuments down in total. Curry removed one from what is now James Weldon Johnson Park, but lacks the budgetary authority to remove the Springfield edifice.

“I’ve given the Jax City Council a budget that includes the needed funds to remove the monuments. Obviously, I think they should. They have decided to ignore the issue. Each member should take a position. Yes or No on monument removal. Take a vote. Do your job on tough issues,” Curry said.

The issue continues to be one of great controversy in Jacksonville. On Tuesday, activist Ben Frazier, a senior citizen who requires a scooter to get around comfortably, was brought to the ground and arrested during public comment for violating City Council rules. The week before, the Save Southern Heritage group flew a plane with a confederate battle flag, admonishing Curry to “stop the hate.”

The City Council rejected a proposal in June to slot $500,000 for monument removal, with “alternative funding” sought to cover inevitable cost overage.

What’s clear is this issue remains a live one, especially in the face of the City Council’s inaction, and if you believe the NAACP, a dangerous one as well.