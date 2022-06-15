June 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

On Flag Day, Jacksonville City Council protects confederate monument
Image via Matt Carlucci/City of Jacksonville

A.G. GancarskiJune 14, 20224min2

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Jason Brodeur draws Primary challenger in SD 10

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Demi Busatta Cabrera adds $42K in May for HD 114 defense with Associated Industries of Florida push

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Carlucci confederate
The bill failed last week in committees; the full Council followed suit.

Tuesday evening saw the Jacksonville City Council wrestle yet again with the city’s standing confederate monument and again decide to leave the structure standing with no time frame or immediate prospect for removal

A resolution expressing the Council’s will to spend up to half a million dollars on moving the Tribute to the Women of the Southland from Springfield Park failed, mirroring what happened the week before in committees.

Negative committee references don’t kill bills in Jacksonville. Yet despite sponsor Matt Carlucci producing drone footage showing that statue displaying the confederate “stars and bars” battle flag, his resolution was the latest in a series of failed attempts to resolve Jacksonville’s monumental problem.

Carlucci said that the bill was about “embracing the 21st century culture of diversity and inclusion,” noting Jacksonville’s growth in the shadow of “confederate symbols” and “Jim Crow remnants,” and the seeming lack of “political will … to deliver on promises made.”

Carlucci’s passion notwithstanding, the legislators did not “reexamine” their positions established in last week’s committees. They didn’t even speak before the bill failed by a 6-13 vote.

The resolution would have compelled a new plan for monument removal by July 26, capping the cost for monument removal at $500,000, with “alternative funding” sought to cover inevitable cost overage.

This doomed bill joins a series of attempts to remove the edifice, following up on withdrawn legislation filed last year supported by Mayor Lenny Curry. Curry urged the Council to vote “yes or no,” but the Council did not want that vote, with specific objections to the $1.1 million price tag of removal.

However, the cheaper Carlucci compromise was also a non-starter.

The city began the process of monument removal two years ago, but leaders have been able to forge no consensus on the path forward.

Back in 2020, one Confederate tribute edifice was partially removed, at the behest of Mayor Curry, from what is now James Weldon Johnson Park, in the wake of unrest around the country spurred by the police killing of George Floyd.

An effort sponsored by Al Ferraro to put the matter of monument preservation up to a citizen referendum failed earlier this year, even after the language was amended to make the vote non-binding.

The movement on Council is toward community conversations and a potential recontextualization of the monuments.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJason Brodeur draws Primary challenger in SD 10

2 comments

  • Contextualize

    June 14, 2022 at 9:09 pm

    Contextualation is the way to go. Lets learn from historic monuments, talk about them.

    Reply

  • Mike

    June 14, 2022 at 9:17 pm

    Jax city council members who voted against are cowards and make Jacksonville a national disgrace!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories