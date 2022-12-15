Mike Watkins elected Chair of Wakulla Co. GOP

The Wakulla Republican Executive Committee elected a new slate of officers this week, including Mike Watkins as Chair.

Watkins, the CEO of NWF Health Network, previously served as Vice Chair of the Wakulla REC. He was elected Chair unanimously.

“It is an honor to be Wakulla Republican Chair at this time in Florida. We have been blessed with great success and leadership locally and statewide. Wakullians believe in the Free State of Florida and we are willing to do the work to keep it that way,” he said.

Alongside Watkins, the Wakulla GOP selected Bibi Ramos as Vice-Chair, and re-elected Rick Parks as Treasurer and Becky Green as Secretary. The new officer terms were effective immediately and will run through December 2024.

The new slate of leaders take their positions as Republicans continue to dominate at the polls in the Panhandle county. Just four years ago, there were more registered Democrats in the county than Republicans. Today, the GOP holds a lead of 4,746 in a county with 23,804 registered voters.

The advantage has translated into results at the polls. Last month, Republicans went 10 for 10 at the ballot box in Wakulla County.

The entire statewide slate — from U.S. Senate to Agriculture Commissioner — won by 40 percentage points or more. The county also voted 72%-28% for now-Sen. Corey Simon, a Republican, over Democratic former Sen. Loranne Ausley.

“Wakulla County continues to appreciate a large Republican majority. We experienced our largest Republican voter turnout in the 2022 November Election, and for the first time ever all Republicans were elected in our local offices,” said outgoing Chair Marcia Mathis.

“While we have accomplished a lot we have more to accomplish between now and the 2024 Presidential Election, and I know this new slate of officers will continue the momentum and help elect Republican candidates.”