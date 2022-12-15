Last Call for 12.15.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell has named ranking members for House committees, further expanding her leadership roster ahead of the 2023 interim meetings.

Ranking members serve as the head of the minority caucus on House panels, negotiating and working with majority leadership, namely committee chairs and vice chairs.

“I am so excited about the leadership our ranking members are going to bring to the process this year,” Driskell said in a statement. “Our ranking members reflect the incredible diversity within our state, bringing voices and opinions sometimes lacking in Tallahassee committee rooms. The House Democrats are here to support every Floridian’s freedom to be healthy, prosperous and safe, and I’m confident that these ranking members will help us do just that.”

The assignments place some members in key positions relating to their subject expertise. For example, experienced lawyers will lead Democrats on two of three justice panels, with Davie Rep. Michael Gottlieb taking Judiciary and St. Petersburg Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby taking the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

Driskell, of Tampa, will take lead on the Appropriations Committee. On Appropriations subcommittees, Driskell named Homestead Rep. Kevin Chambliss to Agriculture & Natural Resources, Hollywood Rep. Marie Woodson to Health Care, Miami Gardens Rep. Christopher Benjamin to Higher Education, West Palm Beach Rep. David Silvers to Infrastructure & Tourism, Tampa Rep. Susan Valdés to Justice, Pompano Beach Rep. Patricia Williams to PreK-12 and Miramar Rep. Felicia Robinson to State Administration & Technology.

View the full list below:

—Appropriations Committee: Driskell (Tampa)

—Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee: Chambliss (Homestead)

—Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee: Woodson (Hollywood)

—Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee: Benjamin (Miami Gardens)

—Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee: Silvers (West Palm Beach)

—Justice Appropriations Subcommittee: Valdés (Tampa)

—PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee: Williams (Pompano Beach)

—State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee: Robinson (Miramar)

—Commerce Committee: Allison Tant (Tallahassee)

—Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee: Dotie Joseph (Miami)

—Insurance & Banking Subcommittee: Christine Hunschofsky (Parkland)

—Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee: Joe Casello (Boynton Beach)

—Education & Employment Committee: Williams (Pompano Beach)

—Choice & Innovation Subcommittee: Valdés (Tampa)

—Education Quality Subcommittee: Benjamin (Miami Gardens)

—Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee: Tant (Tallahassee)

—Health & Human Services Committee: Kelly Skidmore (Boca Raton)

—Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee: Robinson (Miramar)

—Health Care Regulation Subcommittee: Robin Bartleman (Weston)

—Infrastructure Strategies Committee: Hunschofsky (Parkland)

—Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee: Skidmore (Boca Raton)

—Transportation & Modals Subcommittee: Yvonne Hinson (Gainesville)

—Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee: Dianne Hart (Tampa)

—Judiciary Committee: Gottlieb (Davie)

—Civil Justice Subcommittee: Kristen Arrington (Kissimmee)

—Criminal Justice Subcommittee: Rayner-Goolsby (St. Petersburg)

—Rules Committee: Gottlieb (Davie)

—State Affairs Committee: Rayner-Goolsby (St. Petersburg)

—Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee: Joseph (Miami)

—Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee: Arrington (Kissimmee)

—Local, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee: Dan Daley (Coral Springs)

—Ways & Means Committee: Anna Eskamani (Orlando)

Evening Reads

—“Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘ready to sign’ abortion ‘heartbeat bill’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“DeSantis signs bipartisan toll relief bill, citing inflation” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

—“Kathleen Passidomo: Move to 12-week abortion ban possible, but waiting on courts” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Will DeSantis’ move to the right of Donald Trump play across U. S.?” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Trump has one underrated advantage in the 2024 election” via David Byler of The Washington Post

—“House passes bill that could pave the way for Puerto Rican statehood” via Emily Cochrane and Patricia Mazzei

—“Marco Rubio’s proposal to ban TikTok gains momentum” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—“David Altmaier quits amid state’s property insurance crisis” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times

—“‘Stay tuned’: Passidomo joins DeSantis, GOP leaders in ESG, BlackRock opposition” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

—“Elon Musk threatens legal action against Florida university student who tracks his private jet in real time” via Katie Delk of Fresh Take Florida

—“West Palm Beach Mayor seeks to derail rival’s campaign with residency challenge” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

—“The bleisure traveler — coming to the rescue of airlines everywhere” via Alison Sider of The Wall Street Journal

—“‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach” via Lisa J. Huriash and Joe Cavaretta

—“Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president” via Ralph D. Russo of The Associated Press

Quote of the Day

“I advocated for it, but like everything, the bill had been agreed upon, et cetera, so it didn’t pass with the exception.”

— Senate President Kathleen Passidomo on her support for an exception for rape and incest in Florida’s abortion legislation.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights