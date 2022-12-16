Gov. DeSantis promises constitutional carry will finally come to Florida

Florida’s Governor is locked and loaded and ready for constitutional carry legislation in the 2023 Legislative Session.

During a Friday press conference, Ron DeSantis left little ambiguity about his stance on constitutional carry, which would give gun owners the right to carry their firearms without the need for a license or permit.

Legislation to this end has stalled in the Legislature previously, as did a 2022 Anthony Sabatini bill that died in committee. But with new leaders atop the House and Senate, DeSantis believes there is a path.

“This was something that I’ve always supported. The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for legislative leadership,” DeSantis said, referring to former Senate President Wilton Simpson and former House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The Governor added, regarding new House Speaker Paul Renner, that “we’ve been talking about it and he’s pledged publicly that’s moving forward, so that’s something that will be done in the Regular Session,” DeSantis added. “That puts us in line with the majority of states.”

“Even states like Vermont and New Hampshire have been able to do that,” DeSantis added. “So we’ll get that done.”

The comments were a follow-up to ones made in a press conference Thursday at a bill signing ceremony for a commuter toll abatement, when asked by a 19-year-old gun owner if the legislation would finally move.

“I’ll let Paul (Renner) answer that because I’m ready,” he said. “So are you guys going to do it?”

In 2022, when the Sabatini bill stalled, DeSantis promised he would bring unfettered gun rights to the state of Florida.

“I can tell you that before I am done as Governor, we will have a signature on that bill,” DeSantis told an applauding crowd outside a restaurant in Williston last April.

He also expressed support for constitutional carry at a private event at the Governor’s Mansion. The Governor’s Office later downplayed it as a “general statement.”

Now, the general statement is very specific.