Gov. DeSantis promises constitutional carry will finally come to Florida

Florida’s Governor is locked and loaded and ready for constitutional carry legislation in the 2023 Legislative Session.
During a Friday press conference, Ron DeSantis left little ambiguity about his stance on constitutional carry, which would give gun owners the right to carry their firearms without the need for a license or permit.
Legislation to this end has stalled in the Legislature previously, as did a 2022 Anthony Sabatini bill that died in committee. But with new leaders atop the House and Senate, DeSantis believes there is a path.
“This was something that I’ve always supported. The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for legislative leadership,” DeSantis said, referring to former Senate President Wilton Simpson and former House Speaker Chris Sprowls.
The Governor added, regarding new House Speaker Paul Renner, that “we’ve been talking about it and he’s pledged publicly that’s moving forward, so that’s something that will be done in the Regular Session,” DeSantis added. “That puts us in line with the majority of states.”
“Even states like Vermont and New Hampshire have been able to do that,” DeSantis added. “So we’ll get that done.”
The comments were a follow-up to ones made in a press conference Thursday at a bill signing ceremony for a commuter toll abatement, when asked by a 19-year-old gun owner if the legislation would finally move.
“I’ll let Paul (Renner) answer that because I’m ready,” he said. “So are you guys going to do it?”
In 2022, when the Sabatini bill stalled, DeSantis promised he would bring unfettered gun rights to the state of Florida.
“I can tell you that before I am done as Governor, we will have a signature on that bill,” DeSantis told an applauding crowd outside a restaurant in Williston last April.
He also expressed support for constitutional carry at a private event at the Governor’s Mansion. The Governor’s Office later downplayed it as a “general statement.”
Now, the general statement is very specific.
8 comments
Ian
December 16, 2022 at 11:43 am
You just lost this police officers vote
Ian
December 16, 2022 at 11:43 am
Guess I can go teach because I’m suddenly qualified for that now
cassandra of the swamp
December 16, 2022 at 1:11 pm
Yes.. but think of all the votes he’s gained: robbers, muggers, gang members, rapists, sex traffickers, child abductors, intoxicated frat boys (think Kavanaugh) ….
Karen
December 16, 2022 at 12:01 pm
Since our insane liberal woke government & sex groomers have been working hard to dumb down children by emphasizing sexuality & promoting animal instincts, citizens absolutely need the tools to protect themselves from 6th century throwbacks being created!
Tom
December 16, 2022 at 1:01 pm
Your stupid propaganda is why the GOP loses elections nationally. People are tired of reading and hearing your far right lies and filth.
Rebecca
December 16, 2022 at 12:10 pm
A More Dangerous State…
In Florida, firearm deaths have climbed by 18.8% from 2015 to 2020 – the 32nd largest increase among states. According to the CDC, a total of 3,041 people died from a firearm injury in the state in 2020, up from 2,559 in 2015.
Source: The Center Square
Anonymous
December 16, 2022 at 12:19 pm
Governor DeSantis why would you want to bring
back the “The Wild West” to Florida. Aren’t there enough guns out there currently? If this bill gets past I wish the police good luck in regard to it’s ramifications.
Elliott Offen
December 16, 2022 at 1:01 pm
He’s enabling anti government terrorists.