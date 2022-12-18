Group flying Confederate flag, banner over Jacksonville Jaguars football game

A neo-Confederate organization once again flew a flag over the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium during a Saturday home game.

Save Southern Heritage announced a small plane would take flight over TIAA Bank Field during kickoff for a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. The plane flew a banner with the words “History Not Hate,” a common motto asserting the Confederate battle flag as a symbol of history and not one of racism. The banner also had a website address for the organization.

The group announced the political demonstration in advance of the game, and criticized leaders in both Jacksonville and Dallas for removing Confederate symbols.

“This is a Christmas gift to the people of these cities who are suffering under tyrants who cancel their culture by destroying or divesting public art given in good faith and with the expectation of permanence to their respective cities” said Kirk Lyons, a spokesperson for the non-profit.

This marks the third time this year the group has flown the flag over the stadium during an NFL game. The act has drawn bipartisan rebuke in the past.

“As I’ve said before, there is no place for hate of any kind in our City,” Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted in November after a similar flyover.

The organization in the past has fought with Curry, a former Republican Party of Florida chair, for renaming a park in 2020. The park had been the sight of the notorious Ax Handle Saturday attack on civil rights activists in 1960, and it was previously named after Confederate veteran Charles Hemming, but its name was changed to honor James Weldon Johnson, a former NAACP leader who in 1897 became the first Black man in Florida to pass the bar exam.

Save Southern Heritage said Curry “desecrated” the park with the name change as a “knee-jerk” reaction to the death of George Floyd, which prompted nationwide protests in 2020.

The group has holds a gripe with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, who spearheaded initiatives to remove two Confederate monuments from the Texas city, including a statue of Robert E. Lee removed in 2017 and the 65-foot Confederate War Memorial from Pioneer Park in 2020.

“We are letting the tyrannical government officials in both cities know that the people will not be ignored,” said Lyons. He also said the flyover protest was completely community funded.