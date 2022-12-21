Questions swirl around state tech program; did it lead to agency head ouster?

A newly released report from Florida TaxWatch says there should be more “scrutiny” over the still-unfinished software system designed to help manage a Medicaid waiver program used to provide home and community-based services to people with disabilities.

The report from the business-backed government watchdog group notes the contract with the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) to put the iConnect system into place has been extended three times and that several key elements of the program — including a consumer portal — have not been launched, or, jettisoned altogether.

APD did not immediately reply to Florida Politics’ request for comment.

The Florida TaxWatch report was released days after APD Director Barbara Palmer announced her resignation, which she said was submitted at the request of her boss, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Palmer submitted a one-page resignation letter Dec. 2 that was accompanied by nine pages of highlights and accomplishments, including “implementing the iConnect software system.”

But the iConnect contract — which now has a cap of $9.6 million — remains incomplete. And the report shows there are ongoing problems with what’s operational today, findings that bolster the long-standing criticisms of the system from the entities that provide care to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Bradenton businessman Aaron Nangle is well-connected in the developmental disabilities community in Florida and nationwide. Nangle, operates the Waiverprovider.com website and sells iConnect-compatible software that allows support coordinators and providers to document their efforts.

About 119,000 people have signed up for one of his newsletters. Nangle told Florida Politics Wednesday he wasn’t surprised with TaxWatch’s findings and that the watchdog group interviewed him for the report.

Nangle recalled that waiver support coordinators were the first to use iConnect.

“Most of the support coordinators are very smart people. They seemed to slowly get it but they still hated it. It didn’t work right for them,” he said.

But when APD later required providers to start using the software, it turned into a “colossal mess,” Nangle said.

“That’s when everything went really bad. That’s when we all decided that this would be the downfall of Barbara Palmer, the APD iConnect program.”

Florida created the Medicaid iBudget waiver program with the goal of keeping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities living outside of institutions. The waiver allows the state to provide people with disabilities access to home and community-based services that traditionally aren’t covered by Medicaid, such as assistance with bathing, eating and dressing.

Providing assistance with those activities costs the state less than institutional care and helps keep people with disabilities in communities where they can live, play and work.

In 2015 the state required iBudget providers to use the iConnect system and a contract was awarded to Harmony Information Systems, Inc. (which was later acquired by Mediware Information Systems and then by Wellsky, Inc.)

The TaxWatch report contends service providers and coordinators who help those with disabilities have had difficulties accessing their portal, uploading documents and maintaining records. The report adds that help desk support is “largely inaccessible and ineffective as personnel that staff the help desk often do not appear to possess the expertise necessary to effectively solve user problems.”

The report says in September 2022 the APD eliminated a claims module that was intended to process the billing of iBudget services. TaxWatch notes that while the eliminating the module was “deemed in the best interest of the project,” state law requires vendors to use iConnect for billing.

“I don’t think the state has seen the value of iConnect yet,” Mark A. Swain, the CEO and President of ARC of Alachua County and Arc of Florida Board Chair, told Florida Politics prior to the release of the TaxWatch report.