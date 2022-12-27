December 27, 2022
Virtual casino gaming platform Cleveland to launch at CES 2023
Virtual casino
Players in Cloverland can gamble using cryptocurrency and level up using NFTs. 

JM2 Clover Gaming is launching an authentic casino experience using advanced XR and blockchain technologies for immersive, secure and interactive gaming in the metaverse. 

The company is set to unveil its Cloverland platform at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

Cloverland is an innovative platform within the growing online casino marketplace, aimed at brining the best elements of land-based casino gambling to a dedicated metaverse. 

The platform uses advanced 3D imagery to provide a realistic gaming experience that is easy and secure.

“Cloverland will bring together all the advantages of the two worlds, physical and online casinos, to offer the most immersive and interactive experience for players and others who love the atmosphere of casinos,” JM2 Clover Gaming CEO Jean-Mathieu Marinetti said. Cloverland allows for an immersive experience in a 3D virtual environment where players can socialize with each other as if they are in a physical casino.”

High-quality graphics in the virtual environment utilize XR technology and Unreal Engine, a 3D creation tool, to support an immersive virtual reality and XR environment in a dedicated metaverse location. 

Players can also create full-body 3D avatars with a selfie for use in the metaverse. The platform also provides a cross-chain framework supported on various devices so users can access the platform even if they don’t have access to an XR or VR headset.

Cloverland will debut at Booth #61233 in the Eureka Park Marketplace at the Venetian Expo Center at CES 2023. 

