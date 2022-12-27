December 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Citrus growers disappointed with new federal budget omnibus
Florida citrus growers are getting $173M through the Citrus Recovery Block Grant for Hurricane Irma recovery.

Wes WolfeDecember 27, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

First Congress revealed Joe Biden’s generational ambition

APoliticalHeadlines

Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations

Culture WarsHeadlines

State lawsuits defend abortion access with religious freedom

Florida Orange Crop 1
'It leaves Florida citrus growers on the outside looking in.'

At times it seems like everybody got something in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, passed in haste by Congress Dec. 23. That’s not so true, though, as people sort through the document to see what money is going where.

One group that would like more federal assistance and isn’t seeing it is Florida’s citrus growers.

“With this bill, Congress appropriated $40 billion dedicated to disaster relief and most of it will fail to reach those who need it most,” Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner said. “Unfortunately, the bill was written in a back room by Congressional leadership and dropped in the dark of night three days before the deadline.

“It leaves Florida citrus growers on the outside looking in when it comes to disaster relief in 2022. We will now work closely with our delegation and the Administration to determine what existing authority the Secretary (of Agriculture) has to deliver for the Florida citrus growers.”

The issue isn’t so much the money but the method — it doesn’t take advantage of a block-grant funding mechanism already passed by Congress in 2017 meant to funnel dollars after a natural disaster to where they’re needed.

The impacts from weather events this year are clear in the recent citrus forecast.

“The December crop forecast reflects the very real challenges that Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Nicole, and the ongoing impacts of citrus greening have created for growers across the state, but we remain hopeful and motivated to secure the future of our industry,” said Shannon Shepp, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Citrus.

“Growers are focused on recovery and continue to invest in new tools to help rebuild. Florida citrus growers are resilient. They have withstood centuries of extreme weather, and this hurricane season is no exception.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates Florida orange production to be 20 million boxes, around half of last year. Along with those are an anticipated 1.8 million boxes of grapefruit and 600,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKathy Castor celebrates Tampa Bay wins in Consolidated Appropriations Act

nextVirtual casino gaming platform Cleveland to launch at CES 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Top 10 stories in state government of 2022
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more