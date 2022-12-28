December 28, 2022
Arrive alive with PSTA this New Year’s Eve
Image via PSTA.

Sunrunner holiday
Select routes will offer extended service until 1 a.m.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is offering free transportation options this New Year’s Eve in an effort to ensure riders can ring in 2032 safely.

PSTA service on all routes will be free the entire day and select major routes will offer extended service hours until 1 a.m. That includes the new SunRunner route that runs along First Avenues North and South from downtown St. Pete to the beaches.

It also includes routes 4 (South St. Pete to Northeast St. Pete along 4th/9th streets), 52 (Grand Central in St. Pete to downtown Clearwater) and 60 (downtown Clearwater to McMullen Booth Rd.).

The SunRunner will operate every 15 minutes until 1 a.m.

“We want to do our part in the community to provide a safe and convenient transportation option this upcoming holiday season,” PSTA CEO Brad Miller said. “No matter how you celebrate New Year’s Eve in Pinellas County, choosing to ride the SunRunner or other routes means you’ll arrive safely!”

All other routes will run on a Holiday/Sunday schedule. PSTA’s infoline will be open on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

More information about routes and a route-planning tool is available on PSTA’s website.

