Is this toilet lift a ticket to freedom and independence?

Tom Nardone never expected the toilet seat lift his company sells to win an award. Indeed, he has openly questioned why CES 2023 actually gave him the honor.

“When I think of CES, I think of high-tech televisions and electric cars,” Nardone said. “You don’t think about toileting.”

CES indeed honored the company behind a mechanical device that allows individuals, with a push of a button, to stand up from a commode with this year’s Innovation Awards. Nardone actually came to suspect the hefty entry fee may have been all it took to make the list, and sent an email to media encouraging skepticism about whether the honors were earned or a product of conference earnings.

But for what it’s worth, Nardone does, in fact, believe in the product as a means to give freedom and autonomy to seniors around the nation.

“We are proud of our product,” the CEO said. “We wouldn’t have applied for the award if we weren’t.”

He has consulted with first responders and learned an enormous number of 911 calls come simply from citizens who need help off the toilet.

The company will return to CES this year with a lift with more features, including the ability to cleanse and dry before rising from the throne. Nardone said the truth is, many who suffer disabilities that require assistance standing in the bathroom also need help with basic hygiene function as well.

Everything serves a mission of delivering independence to individuals.

“A lot of customers who buy a lift are happy to stay in their own home, but don’t have a way to use the toilet by themselves, and they ultimately need help from those who work in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities,” Nardone said. “But they don’t want to lose the freedom or their own home or apartment, and they don’t want to move. It’s a stressful and busy time.”

For his part, Nardone sees simple appliances like Dignity Lifts to be what changes people’s day to day lives. So he appreciates attention going toward a mechanical appliance instead of some type of computer or robotic invention.

“People think robots are going to come and do all these chores for everybody,” he said. “Personally, I’m an engineer, and I think it’s impossible to train a robot to handle anything delicately enough for this kind of work. My opinion is, the future isn’t going to be about robots. It’s a number of appliances and helpful devices that allow you to stay home and age gracefully.”