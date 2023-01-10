John Rutherford endorses Daniel Davis for Jax Mayor, disses LeAnna Cumber

The battle for the center-right lane in the 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor continues, with Republican Daniel Davis getting an unsurprising endorsement Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff, endorsed Davis via a written statement. Rutherford and Davis share the same political consultants, which only helped to facilitate the endorsement that included a shiv of LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, another Republican in the field.

“Florida is the envy of the nation, the fastest growing state in the country, and Jacksonville is ranked among the top reasons more than 1,000 people a day are choosing to call our state home. I am constantly amused by critics who claim Jacksonville isn’t good enough, that our great city needs to ‘get moving’ or that cities like Chicago or Cincinnati are somehow more attractive. Migration numbers tell a different story.”

City Council member Cumber’s campaign slogan, of course, is the call to action, “Let’s get moving.” Rutherford’s statement pivoted toward an assertion that such a call means that someone doesn’t believe in Jacksonville.

“Jacksonville’s next mayor needs to believe in our city, in our people and in our potential. Daniel Davis is truly Jacksonville grown and he is ready to lead this great city. I know first hand how important the partnership between our city’s mayor and our law enforcement community is in keeping our neighborhoods safe and full of opportunity, and I am confident Daniel will continue to honor those who serve and the sacrifices they make. He’s done it before and he will do it again,” Rutherford contended.

“I am proud to endorse Daniel Davis for mayor because he has proven over time to be a conservative who shares our values, respects hard work, and will always fight for Jacksonville’s families,” Rutherford added.

The rhetoric continues to be pitched between the Davis and Cumber camps, as each is competing for the same subset of voters, and as both campaigns have stronger fundraising than the rest of the field combined.

Davis’ Building a Better Economy political committee ended 2022 with over $3.5 million cash on hand, even after spending more than $525,000 in December as the campaign messaging ramped up. He also had nearly $450,000 to spend in his campaign account to end the year.

Cumber is close behind. She had nearly $330,000 to spend in her campaign account at the end of November, with almost $2.5 million in her JAX First political committee. The next closest candidate, Democrat Donna Deegan, has roughly $650,000 on hand between her campaign account and her political committee.

Qualifying for the mayoral race ends Friday at noon. All candidates who qualify will square off in the March 21 “First Election,” and the top two finishers will advance to the May 16 General Election.