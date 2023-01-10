January 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nassau Co. Commission Chairman advises CPR certification as Bills’ Damar Hamlin recovers

Wes WolfeJanuary 10, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

John Rutherford endorses Daniel Davis for Jax Mayor, disses LeAnna Cumber

HeadlinesInfluence

Democratic lawmakers refile ‘Jaime’s Law’ to prescreen ammo sales

HeadlinesInfluence

Wilton Simpson wants to shield gun and ammo sale data

damar hamlin bills ap
'If you don’t know CPR, please sign up.'

Had it not been for the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives taking a historically long time to figure out who they wanted to lead their party, the life-threatening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would have far and away been the No. 1 news story in the United States last week.

His injury, quick treatment and survival of a cardiac episode on the playing field touched a nerve with millions, including Nassau County leaders.

“As we witnessed in the last week, there’s been a lot of awareness focused around cardiac arrest, CPR, AED (automated external defibrillator usage,” Nassau County Commission Chairman Klynt Farmer said this week. “There’s an AED right here by the outer door (of the Commission chambers). 

“If you don’t know CPR, please sign up. You know, our (Emergency Operations Center) Director (Tim) Cooper can get you in touch with the training resources to learn CPR, learn the Heimlich maneuver.”

He said he once helped save a woman’s life in a busy restaurant with the Heimlich maneuver — that the training kicked in when necessary. 

“If you don’t know these things, please know them, because I may be the guy on the floor, and I expect people to respond,” Farmer said. 

It was Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington credited for the quick action on the field that revived Hamilin, using CPR and defibrillation.

“We encourage all our fans to continue showing your support and take the next step by obtaining CPR certification,” the Bills said in a statement. “The Buffalo Bills and our partners are dedicated to providing support for those resources; CPR certifications, AED units, and developing cardiac emergency response plans within our community.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlex Berrios announces run for Florida Democratic Party Chair

nextGov. DeSantis aims for $3.5B for environmental projects, targets water improvements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories