January 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel Note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications

Drew WilsonJanuary 13, 20232min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.13.23

HeadlinesJax

Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election

HeadlinesInfluence

Industry reps invoke Florida’s pioneering film history in call to resurrect state incentives program

Dionte Gavin Headshot ART
Dailey said Gavin will be 'an immediate asset to the city.'

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications.

Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.

“I am thrilled to have Dionte join my dynamic team. He brings decades of knowledge and experience in local government that will make him an immediate asset to the city. In addition to his experience, he is passionate about moving our city forward as we build a Tallahassee we can all be proud of,” Dailey said.

Prior to Visit Tallahassee, Gavin spent nearly 18 years with the Leon County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, working in finance and rising through the ranks to Financial Services Manager.

At the Clerk’s office, he oversaw tax deed administration and accounting, special assessments, records administration, the Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners, contract management, cash receipting and customer service.

“It’s an honor to join Mayor Dailey’s team and serve the citizens of Tallahassee. I care deeply about our city and the issues that impact our lives. I look forward to elevating the Mayor’s vision, priorities, and initiatives reflective of the vibrancy and the diversity of this beautiful All-American capital city,” Gavin said.

Gavin is a two-time graduate of Florida State University, where he earned a master’s in public administration and a bachelor’s in international affairs with a concentration in finance.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.13.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories