Blake Dowling: WOW customers with new 2023 tech

As we start the new year, I will head out of town with our management team this weekend for a day at the beach.

No coolers full of Zima and surfboards in hand, mind you.

It’s a day of charts, data, graphs and analytics. The goal is to find a way to serve clients better, while concurrently taking care of the team we have assembled.

Specifically, we are hunting customer service-centric innovation for our business. You never know what you can produce until you get out of the office (that is key for us) and lock everyone in a room for a day or two somewhere remote (with lots of steaks and IPA).

That’s my plan as we begin 2023. It also sounds like our cue to also look at some innovation around Florida in today’s column. As you read these words, you can think of me toiling away on this beautiful day — here we go.

How many times have you been to the doctor and handed a clipboard of papers to fill out? “What did you do with the last clipboard?”, I want to ask.

But I don’t, I stare blankly at the person, say thank you, and get to work on the form-filling.

My DOB has not changed (sigh), same address too (sigh again). A group in Tallahassee had that same experience and decided to do something about it. The group WellConnector and I chatted with their team about where the idea came from and to learn more.

“While the new patient paperwork process had previously been annoying, in the spring of last year it became physically painful due to the onset of rheumatoid arthritis,” said Allison Aubuchon, WellConnector co-founder. “We have apps for just about everything yet we’re still spending 15 minutes handwriting important health information based on memory. I couldn’t shake the idea that we can do better. There should be an app for that. A way to remove the paperwork burden on patients and on clinical staff.”

After a successful launch event last month, during which they shared a demo, the team is focusing on growing local partnerships and connecting with practices willing to be a part of the development feedback and pilot process.

Expect more from this team as they announce updates in the phases ahead of this cool innovation in the medical space.

The doctor’s office clipboard surely needed some innovation; well done, WellConnector.

How about the world of housing? The team at Modern Struktures of West Park has the answer. Not just a tiny house, but a tiny houseboat.

This is like the old Reese’s Cup ads of housing options (peanut butter + chocolate = tiny house + boat). Their team launched the Hauser 3.0 recently and it is a sight/site to see. It includes sewer and solar panels so you are off the grid (somewhat) and a sleek design very different from what you might think a houseboat might look like.

They are also priced less than you would think — coming in under $150,000. Count me in.

Media is always innovating, and a new tool is out there to help the little guy or gal in the space compete against larger entities. Content creation no longer requires a large studio and team.

A company in South Florida is bringing the horsepower of a media juggernaut to the freelancer via a subscription editing and production service called Alteon. CEO Matt Cimaglia is making a big splash, so check them out if you work in this space.

Speaking of digital media, if you are feeling creative and want to make your own animated video, check out this clip Introducing WellConnector. Their team put it together via the animation app Vyond, which allows you to make your own animated videos in 2023. This is an impressive way to innovate and push your brand, so dive in and see how they can help your campaign, business, practice, etc.

Regardless of your routine to start the year, be sure to make time to innovate, get creative and brainstorm with your team. Our state is on track to be the 10th largest global economy by 2030. according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, let’s get out there and make something happen just like these innovative companies I highlighted today.

To that end, a fundamental lesson in innovation — and all things business — is the power of a WOW moment.

Our server at Gaby’s by the Lake reminded me of this last week. Russel was his name and when we asked for our tab after an impressive conversation on literature, he handed us what I thought was the check.

But instead of a check it was a card that said dinner was on us, thank you for dining at our restaurant. Wow indeed, what a powerful gesture.

Thank you, Allison, Russell, Reece’s, Matt, for all you do.

Thank you also to our managers at Aegis, Kevin and Louis for spending your day with me on the coast. Also, as your final thought for the day, make sure to check the weather for 2023 as the forecast is calling for winning and continued innovation in the state of Florida.

Cheers to that and Happy New Year from me to you.

___

Blake Dowling is CEO of Aegis Business Technologies. He can be reached at [email protected].