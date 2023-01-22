January 22, 2023
NOW heralds push for ‘reproductive freedom’ in Miami Sunday
FILE - Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Voters in a handful of states will weigh in on abortion in this year’s election in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights to the states. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 22, 2023

row v. wade
A former statewide candidate will be among the speakers.

A leading women’s rights organization is trumpeting what it calls a day of “action” in South Florida Sunday as part of the Bans Off Miami group.

The Florida branch of the National Organization for Women will be part of a coalition of groups making their case for abortion rights Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. on the steps of the Miami-Dade courthouse, noting that the action in Miami is just one of 200 such actions marking the 50th anniversary of the once-canonical Roe v. Wade case.

That precedent, of course, was reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022’s Dobbs decision, which held that reproductive rights were up to the states. In Florida, where a ban on abortion after the 15th week of gestation is in place, the issue is especially salient and potent for a coalition of activists and politicos.

ACLU Florida, the Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity, the Miami National Organization for Women, Women’s March Miami, and the Miami Dade Democratic Party all will be represented at the Bans Off Miami event.

As well, the most recent Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Karla Hernández-Mats, will speak Sunday. She spent much of the campaign warning of the DeSantis administration’s existential threat to abortion rights, calling for a reversal of the state’s restriction of the prerogative at the 15-week mark.

She and Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity Board Member Cortés Marià Lewis, Women’s March Florida Board Member Carrie Feit, and others will stress “the need for voter registration efforts, legislative advocacy, and supporting our community reproductive justice organizations.”

“Our movement in Miami and beyond is growing,” said Bans Off Miami Organizer Kat Duesterhaus. “We’re ready to equip supporters of reproductive freedom with the tools to help make change. Come find us if you’re ready to get involved.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

