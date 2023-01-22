January 22, 2023
Greg Steube out of hospital after accident at home
Greg Steube goes to the dogs.

Associated Press

Steube
The Congressman representing Southwest Florida was hospitalized in intensive care initially.

A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community.”

He added that his office “will provide updates next week on how my recovery will impact my return to Washington.”

On Thursday a tweet posted to the congressman’s official profile said Steube had been “knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property” the previous day.

A separate tweet said then that he had spent the night in the ICU after sustaining several injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. An individual witnessed the fall and called 911, the account said.

Steube also thanked staffers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday “for the excellent care” he received.

Steube, a Republican, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. He represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

 

Associated Press

Categories