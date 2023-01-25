Jacksonville City Council squabbles about timing before passing emergency bill fighting anti-semitic displays

The Jacksonville City Council waited months to come up with any legal response to recurrent anti-semitic displays during high-profile events, and on Tuesday they nearly ran out of time for their expected internal battle over dueling bills that covered the same ground.

Two versions of the same legislation banning displays being projected onto buildings were expected to be under “emergency” consideration. However, long discussions of various zoning issues proved to dominate the seven hours scheduled for the meeting, pushing back the emergency bills to the end of the meeting.

With the bills being taken up at 11:26 p.m., the Council had to suspend a rule ordering a hard stop at midnight, which it did via voice vote. That was the easy part, with internal fissures on the Council dominating the discussion thereafter.

Both pieces of legislation proposed fines of $2,000, up to six months in jail time, and seizure of equipment from those malefactors found guilty of projecting such displays onto private buildings.

Concerned about constitutional challenges, the bills were framed as a “content neutral” defense of private property last week as they were being filed and drafted.

While all parties agreed on that, the real divide was in whether to take up 2023-44, the measure carried by Republican Council President Terrance Freeman that was sponsored by 14 members of the Council, or 2023-48, the version by Republican mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber sponsored by four members. (Two Council members signed onto both bills, meanwhile.)

Freeman’s bill got the earlier number, so it was heard and ultimately prevailed by an 18-1 vote before a hearing of the parallel measure could be held.

He addressed the intra-council drama, saying it was “discouraging” and “a shame” that Council members were “choosing to go to a narrative about who came across it first,” and offered another amendment modifying the Council rule that would list all members in alphabetical order.

“I wanted to show our city as a unified front and we did,” Freeman said, urging a “Council amendment” that “gives us the opportunity to take the credit away from anyone trying to take the credit for themselves.”

Not all members were on board. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson said this bill illustrated a “double standard,” given the failed effort to take down confederate monuments and other failures to deal with “ethno-racial reckoning.”

“We have a lot of issues and challenges in Jacksonville,” she said, noting that she supported “our Jewish brothers and sisters,” but could not support the bill given those equity concerns as well as First Amendment concerns. Her name was removed from the amendment that added everyone else as a sponsor of the bill at her request.

Democrat Reggie Gaffney, Jr. said that the Council needed to “make a decision on the monuments,” though he was up on the bill. Democrat Joyce Morgan took a similar position, urging “consistency” regarding taking down the monuments also.

Cumber called the amendment “unnecessary,” saying she was “baffled” by the need to alphabetize names.

“It’s not about who gets credit. It’s about Council rules. Council rules traditionally say ‘first in, first out’,” Matt Carlucci said, crediting Cumber with doing the “heavy lifting” on the legislation.

“This could happen to anybody up here if we file a bill and somebody jumps ahead of us,” said the Southside Republican, re-elected this month for four more years without opposition.

“Jacksonville deserve better,” affirmed Republican Randy DeFoor, who represents parts of the Westside.

Freeman ended up grilling a lawyer from the Office of General Counsel to make the case that he “had no idea” another city lawyer was working with Cumber on the bill, before blaming the “media” for not “having told that story.”

“For anybody to think that I stole somebody’s legislation, it’s been clearly indicated that I worked with Council rules and policy,” Freeman thundered.

Cumber conceded, saying it was a “great bill” and she hoped it would pass. But the discussion wasn’t over, with Matt Carlucci relating that he was told Cumber was working on the bill before he filed his own, and that Cumber filed hours before Freeman’s bill was filed.

The bills were drafted months after Jacksonville first found itself in the unsavory spotlight after neo-Nazi iconography was displayed during numerous sporting events as recently as the last Jaguars home game of the NFL regular season, when a swastika and the cross were projected on the CSX building. Similar messages on buildings also marred last year’s Florida-Georgia football game.

Ahead of the discussion and the vote, the city’s mayor offered congratulations ahead of time.

“Advance Congrats to (Terrance Freeman) & the Jax City Council who stood up against HATE! This legislation is a powerful step in the right direction. Hate is Hate & a unified front is stronger than partisan politics, time stamps, & petty division,” Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted around 10 p.m., in anticipation of the bill passing.

Curry’s words did not quell the internal conflict on the Council, stoked by election year considerations and the emotions of this legislative body, each of which crowded out the seemingly uncontroversial message of unity against hate speech.