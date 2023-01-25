January 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida man and woman charged with vandalizing anti-abortion health facilities
Another in a rash of abortion-related 'hate crimes.' Image via Miami Herald.

Associated PressJanuary 25, 20232min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio offers flurry of legislation determined to spur American industry

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Pope Francis: Homosexuality not a crime

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville City Council squabbles about timing before passing emergency bill fighting anti-semitic displays

Vandalism in Hialeah´s clinic
The vandalism allegedly occurred after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A Florida man and woman accused of vandalizing several anti-abortion reproductive health services facilities are facing federal charges.

A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment last week accusing a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman of spray-painting threatening messages last summer at facilities in Hollywood, Winter Haven and Hialeah. They are charged with conspiring to prevent employees of reproductive health services facilities from providing those services.

Prosecutors said the messages included, “If abortions aren’t safe than niether (sic) are you,” “YOUR TIME IS UP!!,” “WE’RE COMING for U,” and “We are everywhere.”

The first act of vandalism occurred weeks after the May publication of a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old court case that prevented federal and state lawmakers from banning abortion. The court eventually overturned the case in June, prompting conservative state lawmakers around the country to enact new abortion bans. Florida had already passed a law earlier last year banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That law went into effect in July.

If convicted, the man and woman each face up to 12 years in prison. Online court records show that the woman was arrested Monday, and a judge granted her release pending trial on Tuesday. There was no immediate record of the man being arrested.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPope Francis: Homosexuality not a crime

nextMarco Rubio offers flurry of legislation determined to spur American industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories