February 6, 2023
Top House GOP leadership, future leadership to host annual Mardi Gras fundraiser
mardi gras
The fundraiser, held ahead of the Legislative Session, has become a Republican Party of Florida tradition, with events held annually for more than a decade.

With a new year comes new fundraising for 2023.

Top Republican lawmakers are already lining up to ensure the Republican House Majority, the Florida GOP’s campaign arm, is flush with cash.

House Speaker Paul Renner, along with Speakers-to-be Danny Perez and Sam Garrison, will continue the tradition of holding a pre-Legislative Session fundraiser at Universal Studios in Orlando.

This year’s event will be held Feb. 10-12.

The inclusion of Perez and Garrison as hosts continues a tradition of boasting future legislative leadership at the annual Mardi Gras-style fundraiser. Perez is in line to become the next Speaker, while Garrison is likely to succeed Perez.

The annual event is scheduled to coincide with Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration, which promises “springtime fun for everyone.” Festivities include a night parade, live music and plenty of Cajun food.

Universal Mardi Gras began Feb. 4, less than a week before the GOP fundraiser kicks off.

The annual fundraiser typically includes a VIP tour of Universal properties, lunch and dinner receptions and a VIP finale.

There is only one House race scheduled in 2023, an off-year Special Election in House District 24, a conservative stronghold where no Democrat has even filed. Five Republicans are running in that district to replace former Rep. Joe Harding, who resigned following an indictment alleging wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. 

Prospective attendees can RSVP or obtain additional information by emailing House Majority at [email protected].

Here is the invite:

