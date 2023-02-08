Senate votes to shift election crimes to statewide prosecutor

The Senate is signing off on legislation that could shift most election fraud cases to a statewide prosecutor.

The legislation (SB 4B) passed 27-12 on a party line vote. The issue proved divisive as Florida pursues charges on 19 people arrested by a new election police force, many of those individuals who registered and voted after the state sent applications for them to do so.

Sen. Jonathan Martin, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s important that statewide prosecutors handle cases that impact more than one judicial circuit.

“There is nothing more important to the foundation of our republic than to make sure each and every vote cast is a vote from someone lawfully allowed to participate in elections, and isn’t intended to water down, diminish or steal the vote,” the Fort Myers Republican said.

The measure addresses a number of election-related crimes including election fraud, candidate petition activities and voter registration fraud. Martin noted that many of those crimes involve elections that span multiple judicial circuits, which alone warrants a statewide prosecutor taking on the matters in terms of government efficiency.

Senate Democrats took issue with the legislation, questioning why prosecutions of election crimes can’t be handled by local State Attorneys’ Offices.

But Democrats see it as part of a concerted effort by Gov. Ron DeSantis to limit participation by former felons who have had their rights legally restored. A dedicated election force last year arrested 20 people for illegally registering to vote.

“These people were given voter registration cards by state officials, therefore they believed they had the right to vote,” said Sen. Geraldine Thompson, a Windermere Democrat.

“They voted and they were arrested, were the subject of a press conference, had their faces splattered across front pages in the state of Florida. Those cases in many instances have been dismissed by judges who a said statewide prosecutor didn’t have jurisdiction. That’s the reason we are hearing this particular bill.”

She also noted many state attorneys would not bring charges. A statewide prosecutor would report to Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican.

Martin, though, said a statewide official was more likely to make apolitical decisions, while local State Attorneys are engaged in local politics because they are elected. He suggested a statewide prosecutor will handle matters more even-handedly.