February 8, 2023
Senate votes to shift election crimes to statewide prosecutor
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, during the Senate Community Affairs committee meeting, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL010423CH105
Jonathan Martin's bill drew sharp partisan criticism amid controversial arrests by an election police force.

The Senate is signing off on legislation that could shift most election fraud cases to a statewide prosecutor.

The legislation (SB 4B) passed 27-12 on a party line vote. The issue proved divisive as Florida pursues charges on 19 people arrested by a new election police force, many of those individuals who registered and voted after the state sent applications for them to do so.

Sen. Jonathan Martin, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s important that statewide prosecutors handle cases that impact more than one judicial circuit.

“There is nothing more important to the foundation of our republic than to make sure each and every vote cast is a vote from someone lawfully allowed to participate in elections, and isn’t intended to water down, diminish or steal the vote,” the Fort Myers Republican said.

The measure addresses a number of election-related crimes including election fraud, candidate petition activities and voter registration fraud. Martin noted that many of those crimes involve elections that span multiple judicial circuits, which alone warrants a statewide prosecutor taking on the matters in terms of government efficiency.

Senate Democrats took issue with the legislation, questioning why prosecutions of election crimes can’t be handled by local State Attorneys’ Offices.

The measure addresses a number of election-related crimes including election fraud, candidate petition activities and voter registration fraud.

Martin said many of those crimes involve elections that span multiple judicial circuits, which alone warrants a statewide prosecutor taking on the matters in terms of government efficiency.

But Democrats see it as part of a concerted effort by Gov. Ron DeSantis to limit participation by former felons who have had their rights legally restored. A dedicated election force last year arrested 20 people for illegally registering to vote.

“These people were given voter registration cards by state officials, therefore they believed they had the right to vote,” said Sen. Geraldine Thompson, a Windermere Democrat.

“They voted and they were arrested, were the subject of a press conference, had their faces splattered across front pages in the state of Florida. Those cases in many instances have been dismissed by judges who a said statewide prosecutor didn’t have jurisdiction. That’s the reason we are hearing this particular bill.”

She also noted many state attorneys would not bring charges. A statewide prosecutor would report to Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican.

Martin, though, said a statewide official was more likely to make apolitical decisions, while local State Attorneys are engaged in local politics because they are elected. He suggested a statewide prosecutor will handle matters more even-handedly.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Elliott Offen

    February 8, 2023 at 4:24 pm

    The biggest election fraud is sitting down at Mar-a-Lago right now. “I just need you to find more votes than we have, or you could be in legal trouble.” – DJT
    More fear mongering and exaggerated nonsense to make right wing political theatre. These Republicans are liars and crooks.

    Reply

  • tom palmer

    February 8, 2023 at 4:47 pm

    The ghost candidate election fraud in Oange and Dade counties are what they should be focusing on, but that involves GOP crimes so it wiill likely be ignored.

    Reply

