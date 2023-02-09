February 9, 2023
Personnel note: Clay Heil to lead government relations at Crowley

Drew Wilson

Heil ART
Heil will spearhead Crowley’s engagement with federal, state and local government partners.

Clay Heil will captain the full spectrum of government advocacy efforts at Jacksonville-based logistics powerhouse Crowley, where he has been appointed Vice President of Global Government Relations.

Based in Washington, D.C., Heil will spearhead Crowley’s engagement with federal, state and local government partners and elected officials on policy and regulatory matters that support the company’s strategic growth.

Heil joins Crowley with more than 25 years of legislative and legal experience. In Congress, he worked in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for 12 years, holding senior roles including Deputy Staff Director and General Counsel for the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Most recently, Heil was a partner in Taft’s Public Affairs Strategies Group, where he represented Fortune 500 companies in the defense, cybersecurity and technology sectors.

“Clay’s experience, knowledge and relationships in Washington and the private sector make him a strong advocate for Crowley and our industries,” said Chief Legal and Risk Officer Parker Harrison. “His leadership will help elevate Crowley’s transportation and logistics solutions to continue the growth as a chosen partner for government and military.”

During his time in Congress, Heil also served as legislative director for U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi, U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg of New Hampshire, U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens of Arkansas and U.S. Rep. Wayne Allard of Colorado.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. He is a member of the District of Columbia Bar.

Crowley is one of the largest privately owned companies in Florida, with a substantial presence at JAXPORT. It also operates in 36 other countries and has about 7,000 employees — employing more U.S. mariners than any other company.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

