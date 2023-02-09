February 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Go Joe: Poll shows Democrats lining up for Biden 2024
Joe Biden. Image via AP.

Peter SchorschFebruary 9, 20236min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Focused on 2024, Joe Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Clay Heil to lead government relations at Crowley

APoliticalHeadlines

Save the date: Suits for Session returns to the Capitol on April 5

Biden aviators
He boasts an 85% approval rating among the party faithful.

President Joe Biden’s overall approval ratings aren’t setting records, but a new poll released ahead of his Thursday swing through Tampa shows he’s still popular among the party faithful.

That’s according to a new poll released by Floridians for Economic Advancement, which found that 85% of likely Democratic Primary voters nationwide approve of the job Biden has done through two years in office. Just 14% told pollster Alvarado Strategies that the Commander in Chief is coming up short.

Democrats are likewise optimistic about the direction of the country — 56% said they thought the United States was heading in the “right direction” compared to 35% who believe it is on the “wrong track.” Fence-sitters accounted for the other 9%.

Biden’s visit to the Big Guava comes amid a growing will-he-won’t-he — or, more recently, should-he-shouldn’t-he — conversation on whether the octogenarian Democrat potential re-election bid.

Floridians for Economic Advancement did not ask the question outright, but it did measure whether likely Primary voters think he could win. A full two-thirds are believers while about one in eight said he’d become the 12th one-term President in American history. Another 22% were unsure.

Whether he runs for re-election or not, most Democrats see Biden in a favorable light. He scored a plus-76 overall with 87% saying they had an at least “somewhat favorable” view of him, including 52% who answered “strongly favorable.”

A mere 11% have a negative view of the President, including 5% who find him “strongly unfavorable.” Curiously, 1% of Democrats said they had never heard of Biden even though he has been in national office 46 of the past 50 years — about a decade longer than the median U.S. citizen has been alive.

Of the five other Democrats included in the favorability test, the only one that bested Biden is former President Barack Obama, a total non-threat in the 2024 Democratic Primary thanks to presidential term limits.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to defer if Biden runs again, landed at No. 3 with a plus-67 rating. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a similarly unlikely 2024 challenger, followed with a plus-62.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was significantly behind at plus-42. The comparatively lukewarm numbers were more attributable to ambivalence and ignorance than acrimony, however, with nearly three in 10 respondents saying they were either unaware of the 55-year-old Democrat or hadn’t developed an opinion.

Though Newsom reportedly told the White House he would forgo a 2024 bid if Biden runs, he was the only Democrat that the pollster placed in a potential head-to-head with the incumbent.

The result: A 66%-19% win for Biden with 15% of Florida Democrats unsure.

Alvarado Strategies conducted the poll Jan. 31-Feb. 3. It has a sample size of 1,078 likely Democratic Primary voters. Women accounted for 60% of respondents and men accounted for 40%. By race, the sample was 58% White, 14% Black and 11% Hispanic. The margin of error was not disclosed.

Floridians for Economic Advancement Poll by Andrew Wilson on Scribd

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSave the date: Suits for Session returns to the Capitol on April 5

nextPersonnel note: Clay Heil to lead government relations at Crowley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories