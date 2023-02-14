Love in The Process: Brooke Evans, Patrick Steele are the perfect Process pairing

Although they were based in Tallahassee, it would take the Indiantown Rodeo — and a little assist from mom — for Brooke Evans and Patrick Steele to find each other four years ago.

Both were in Martin County working on campaigns at the time; her for Rep. Toby Overdorf and him for Sen. Gayle Harrell, attending the campaign event.

Brooke’s mother met Patrick there and, because of the dearth of young people in that neck of the woods and after sussing out that both attended Florida State University, decided to introduce the pair to each other.

“She did not have the intention of us getting together or anything like that,” said Brooke. “She just wanted me to meet someone else close to my age.”

With overlapping events for their Republican candidates, the pair did meet up again throughout the campaign season and became friendly, which carried on after their return to Tallahassee.

Patrick did have the possibility of romance on his mind from the beginning, which was news to Brooke.

“I think that Brooke probably had a different idea of what that friendship was than I did. I had it in the back of my mind that, oh, she may think we’re just friends, but sometime in the future that may change,” he said.

“I was unaware completely,” she said.

Brooke quickly got a clue, and the pair became a couple — not married or engaged, but owners together of a townhouse downtown living the life of a young power couple in The Process.

He earned his master’s degree in business administration and management last summer and was promoted to Legislative Affairs Director for the Agency for Health Care Administration in January. She is a government consultant for The Mayernick Group and is on track to receive her MA degree in mass communications/media studies later this year.

While they live just a stone’s throw from the Capitol, he drives to work near Capital Circle and she drives because of downtown’s three H’s — hills, heat and heels. Their home is convenient to Cascades Park, where the pair frequently walk and compare notes at the end of busy days.

Patrick says having a partner in the influence business is a big plus in their relationship.

“Things that (come at you) throughout the day are very specific to the Process and a lot of folks outside of it don’t totally get it. So, it’s good to come home and be able to talk to somebody who can connect to it,” he said.

“They’re going through something similar (to what) you’re going through, facing problems or challenges that you’re also facing and then having overlapping solutions to some degree. We can bounce ideas off each other.”

Socializing usually consists of after-hours meetups with other young professionals, but Brooke says they are “homebodies” at heart.

“We just like to come home, put on a movie, have a glass of wine or a martini, and catch up on the day … and just kind of rest,” she said.

However, if FSU is playing football or basketball in town, the duo is ready to cheer on the Seminoles. And out-of-town games are in the mix, too. “We never miss an opportunity to go travel for a big Florida State game,” he said.

In the political off-season, they like to take weekend trips and recently visited Puerto Rico. And they’re looking forward to a two-week family trip to France and Italy this summer. (Note from Cupid: This could provide plenty of romantic backdrops for question-popping. Just sayin.’)