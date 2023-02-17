February 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris

Associated PressFebruary 17, 20232min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Shawn Frost commits $335K worth of consulting services for GOP outreach

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Annette Taddeo builds up list of DEC endorsements

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio wants Pete Buttigieg to resign over response to Ohio train disaster

china balloon ap
Analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon.

The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday.

Officials said the U.S. believes that Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of the balloon debris off the ocean floor. U.S. Northern Command said in a statement that the recovery operations ended Thursday and that final pieces are on their way to the FBI lab in Virginia for analysis. It said air and maritime restrictions off South Carolina have been lifted.

The announcement capped three dramatic weeks that saw U.S. fighter jets shoot down four airborne objects — the large China balloon and three much smaller objects over Canada, Alaska and Lake Huron — the first known peacetime shootdowns of unauthorized objects in U.S. airspace.

The officials also said the search for the small airborne object that was shot down over Lake Huron has stopped, and nothing has been recovered. U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousShawn Frost commits $335K worth of consulting services for GOP outreach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories