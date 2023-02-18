February 18, 2023
Rick Scott says ‘assume the worst’ about Joe Biden being compromised by China
Rick Scott blasts Joe Biden for his handling of immigration.

rick scott
Foreign affairs took center stage in weekend interview at Daytona Speedway.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott delivered a familiar message Saturday from the Daytona Speedway.

When it comes to China and whether President Joe Biden is compromised, one must “assume the worst.”

The Florida Senator issued his latest denunciation of the President on Fox and Friends, where he and interviewer Rachel Campos Duffy agreed that Biden’s friends may really be in Beijing.

“If there was an issue, why wouldn’t they just come clean? Why not just say ‘These are the things we did with China. This is how we made money off China. Here’s (how) everybody can understand it.'”

“So you have to assume the worst,” Scott said, urging the Fox News audience to “assume … they don’t want to tell you.”

Duffy offered a follow-up, saying she wasn’t “assuming” at all when she suggested Biden was “compromised.”

“I’m not assuming they told me that 10% ‘went to the big guy.’ It’s obvious who that is,” she said.

“Right,” Scott contended.

The loaded reference to “10% for the big guy” is a reference to now widely-acknowledged reporting that Biden’s son Hunter and associates sought to broker a deal with CEFC China Energy Company. The Washington Post reported that $4.8 million moved to Biden family interests over the span of 14 months.

For his part, Scott has consistently contended that Biden would be uniquely vulnerable to manipulation from Beijing, one of many sharply partisan critiques of the President.

“The best thing for the communist government in China would be for Biden to be elected President,” Scott wrote in 2020 in an op-ed for Fox News.

“The slow creep of Communist China’s internal crackdown and global expansion has been building for decades. And career politicians like Biden let it happen,” Scott noted.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski

  • TJC

    February 18, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    In 2018 the China’s Trademark Office granted 16 trademarks to Ivanka Trump and her father, bringing the trademarks granted to a total of 34. As AP reported, “Lawyers for Donald Trump in Beijing declined to comment,” and, “Both the president and his daughter have substantial intellectual property holdings in China. Critics worry that China, where the courts and bureaucracy are designed to reflect the will of the ruling Communist Party, could exploit those valuable rights for political leverage.” Rick Scott was and remains strangely silent on that bit of news.
    Ah, but Rick Scott doesn’t read Associated Press news, he only listens to the voices in his head and the playback of his appearances on Fox News shows where he is pleased to hear his thoughts reinforced by himself.

