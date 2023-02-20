Lobbying compensation: 2022 brings $3.12 million to Johnston & Stewart

In 2022, the four-person roster at Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies continued a solid revenue streak, bringing in an estimated $3.12 million in lobbying pay, reports show.

The year saw the firm take in $2.15 million lobbying the Legislature and another $970,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

The small — yet effective — team includes named partners Jeff Johnston and Amanda Stewart as well as lobbyists Anita Berry and Omar Raschid.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts reported are average amounts in $5,000 increments up to $100,000; anything above that lists a more exact amount. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which offer a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.

Johnston & Stewart’s legislative compensation report shows 55 clients topped by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, which paid $113,000 and three that paid $100,000 during 2022: The Gulfstream Park Racing Association; Humana Medical Plan, Inc. and TECO Energy. Next comes Liberty Denatal Plans, with $80,000.

An impressive 16 clients paid $60,000 each for services, including interests in health care, education, travel, communications and others.

The firm’s executive branch report showed the same number of clients, including top client TECO Energy, which paid out $60,000, followed by Johns Hopkins All Children’s, which spent $50,000, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, chipping in $25,000.

The next 33 on the list paid $20,000 each, including the American Association of Orthodontists, the American Heart Association, Amplify Clearwater, which serves as the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce, Charter Communications, Live Nation Entertainment, and the Florida State University Foundation, among others.

American Airlines and Florida Crystals are possibly the most recognizable names on Johnston & Stewart’s client sheet. AA ranks as the largest airline in the world — by fleet size, passengers carried, and revenue passenger miles.

The firm reported earning between $2 million and $4 million in the Legislature and between $400,000 and $1 million in the executive.

As a full-service government relations firm, Johnston & Stewart has offices in Tampa and Tallahassee. In addition to lobbying, the firm provides business development and campaign strategy services.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on Feb. 14.